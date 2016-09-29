LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Sebi cancels Alliance Capital's MF registration

By PTI Sep 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Mutual Funds
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cancelled the registration of Alliance Capital Mutual Fund following the fund house's request.

At the request of Alliance Capital Mutual Fund, Sebi has cancelled the certificate of registration of Alliance Capital MF and has withdrawn the approval granted to Alliance Capital Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, to act as the asset management company to the mutual fund, the regulator said in a statement.

Consequently, with immediate effect, Alliance Capital Mutual Fund, ACAM Trust Company Pvt Ltd and Alliance Capital Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd cannot carry out any activity as a mutual Fund, trustee company or AMC respectively.

In 2005, Birla Sun Life MF had announced to acquire the Indian mutual fund schemes of Alliance Capital MF.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p4-bottom-Anil170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Isolate and rule
    India seems to pull out all stops when it comes to non-war measures against Pakistan

    After a decision to fully exercise its rights on the Indus water treaty, Narendra Modi government opened another front to hit at Pakistan’s economic

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

M S Swaminathan

Strategy for freedom from malnutrition

There is now a growing realisation that linking agriculture and ...

Zehra Naqvi

The fountain of eternal youth

The pursuit of eternal youth is a multi-billion dollar industry ...

Shona Adhikari

Where Bhupen Khakhar rubs shoulders with Georgia O'Keeffe

The next India Art Fair (IAF) is scheduled to take ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter