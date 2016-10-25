LoginRegister
MFs see Rs 16k cr inflow in Sep; Rs 2.34L cr in H1

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi

Mutual Funds
Investors pumped in over Rs 16,000 crore into various mutual fund schemes in September, with liquid or money market segment contributing the most to the inflow.

With this, the total net inflow in mutual fund schemes has reached Rs 2.34 lakh crore in the April-September period of the current fiscal. In comparison, MFs had witnessed an inflow of Rs 80,895 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), investors have poured in a net Rs 16,071 crore in MF schemes last month as compared to Rs 25,332 crore in the preceding month. Prior to that, mutual fund schemes had witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

The latest inflow has been mainly driven by contribution from liquid or money market segment. Besides, equity schemes continued to witness positive inflow.

Liquid or money market segment witnessed Rs 19,630 crore being poured in last month, while equity and equity-linked schemes saw net inflows of Rs 3,743 crore. In addition, balanced fund saw net inflow of Rs 3,275 crore.

However, income fund or debt schemes saw an outflow of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Overall, the asset base of the country's fund houses increased to Rs 15.80 lakh crore last month from Rs 15.63 lakh crore in August-end.

