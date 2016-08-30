Good response to SIP drive: Kotak

Kotak Mutual Fund on Monday said its investor awareness campaign “SIP Day”, organised last Friday, saw over 30,000 people opting to invest through the systematic investment plan (SIP). The event was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange where industry experts addressed concerns and queries of investors.“With over 1 million investors regularly investing through SIP, India is poised for a SIP revolution. Over 250 million people have the choice of investing in this manner, but limited awareness and education is limiting its reach,” the Kotak Mutual Fund said in a statement.Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said, “Through this initiative, we want to significantly boost SIP investments in the country. It has become imperative for investors to invest, rather than save, for sustained wealth creation over a long period.”“Thoughtful planning and investing from an early age lets an investor enjoy the benefits of compounding interest to generate wealth. The SIP acts as a simplified financial planning tool that helps create wealth, by investing small sums of money every month, over a period of time” Shah added.During the SIP Day campaign, awareness was created about the SIP, its benefits, power of compounding, among others. Independent financial advisers (IFAs) and distributors also contributed by simplifying and decoding basic concepts to educate investors through social media platforms.