Gilt funds better than direct G-sec investments

Several fund options are present under the mutual fund category, and one of these is a gilt fund. Gilt funds open up the investment choice further, as investors can choose to park their money either in government securities or a fund, which is more suitable to their needs.



Making a well-thought-out decision in this regard is crucial, as an investor needs to put his/her funds into the right area to be able to reap the benefits of the instrument that s/he has chosen. On the whole, the mutual fund route could turn out to be an easy one as far as investors are concerned. Let’s take a closer look into the matter.



Gilt funds



Gilt funds are debt-oriented mutual funds that invest their corpus in government securities (G-secs). G-secs are investment instruments issued by the government to raise funds for its borrowings, and these are highly secure in terms of the risk of default, because government doesn’t default on its obligations.



Gilt funds invest in just one of the many types of securities that have different maturity periods. Hence, an investor’s portfolio would contain just these securities. This is the main difference between gilt funds and other debt-oriented funds wherein, besides government securities, there are other instruments like corporate bonds, certificates of deposits etc.



Direct investments



Investors can also buy government securities directly. The Reserve Bank of India issues these instruments on the behalf of government. RBI keeps a part of a new issue for small investors, and they can make their investments through a separate window.



For investing in securities, one needs to have a demat account, and should also have the knowledge about the details regarding coupon rate and the yield, and the way these securities are traded in the secondary market. These requirements could make the investment process tough for those people who want to invest in securities. Alternatively, the investor can hold the instrument till its maturity.



Ease of investment



Retail investors are not very savvy about the debt instruments that are traded in the secondary market. The way these investment instruments operate — especially their trading in the secondary market — makes it hard for retail investors to understand. In comparison, the way the gilt funds operate is easy to understand, as they are like other debt-oriented mutual funds. Moreover, an investor can invest small amounts in gilt fund, whereas the minimum investment amount in case of direct investment is relatively higher. Also, getting out of the gilt fund is easier. All these reasons make the process of making investments in gilt funds simpler for investors.



Liquidity



Gilt funds also score over the direct investments so far as liquidity is concerned. Gilt fund investors can look at the net asset value of the fund and then decide as to when they want to exit the fund. On the other hand, the direct investments might pose a problem in terms of immediate liquidity because one has to sell them in the secondary market, where there might not always be buyers. At the same time, investors might not have an easy access to these markets.



(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)



