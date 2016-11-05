Advantage MFs

Rising financial literacy, ease of liquidity, lower cost, transparency and better returns have made mutual funds (MFs) a preferred option for equity investors over Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips).The proof of the pudding lies in the eating, obviously. While the assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds have grown in double digits in the largecap and the small/midcap category in the last nine months ending June 30, 2016, Ulip funds in the same category have grown in single digits despite having a smaller base (compared to mutual funds).An analysis by Morningstar Investment Advisers, which took into account the top 12 Ulip funds by AUM in the largecap category, reveals that while they have beaten the benchmark S&P BSE 100 in returns, their AUM has increased marginally from Rs 1.05 lakh crore on September 30, 2015 to Rs 1.06 lakh crore by June 30, 2016, a small growth of one per cent.Insurance officials blame policy surrenders for the flat growth. A similar comparison of the 12 top largecap mutual funds showed that they have grown by 12 per cent from 1.32 lakh crore as on September 30, 2015 to Rs 1.48 lakh crore, as on June 30, 2016.While both, the largecap Ulips and mutual funds, beat their benchmark, the latter gave better returns than the former. The largecap Ulip funds on an average, have given a one-year annualised return of 9.86 per cent, a three-year return of 15.69 and a five-year return of 12.7 per cent.On the other hand, large cap mutual funds have performed better with a one-year annualised return of 10.47 per cent, three-year return of 17.2 and five-year return of 12.89 per cent. The benchmark S&P BSE 100 has given a one-year return of 8.96 per cent, three-year return of 12.5 per cent, and five- year return of 10.85 per cent.Similarly, in the small and mid-cap category, Ulip funds have grown by 8.37 per cent during the nine- month period, which ended on June 30, 2016, to Rs 8,992 crore, while mutual fund small/mid-caps have grown by 15 per cent to Rs 70,804 crore.Ulip funds have given returns of 21.64 per cent, 31.7 per cent and 19.9 per cent during a one-year, three-year and five-year period respectively, while mutual funds small and midcap returns have stood at 19.59 per cent, 33.27 per cent and 21.45 per cent respectively, during the same period.According to Life Insurance Council provisional data, the new business premium from Ulips for the industry grew by 0.5 per cent to Rs 7,644.66 crore for the six months, which ended September 30, 2016, compared to Rs 7,601 crore during the same period of the previous year.Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, told Financial Chronicle: “It is true that the Ulip funds are not growing while mutual funds are growing. One of the reasons is that the old Ulips that were sold before the Ulip regulations of September 2010 are coming up redemptions. The new business premium that is coming does not match the amount that is going out as policy surrenders. That could be one of the reasons for the stagnating AUM of Ulip funds.”“Secondly, while the bank-promoted insurance companies are seeing higher inflows in Ulips (from bancassurance channel), the agency-driven insurance companies are focussing more on traditional insurance plans, which could also be the reason for a flat growth in Ulip business,” he added.This is also proved by the Life Insurance Council data, which showed that the non-linked (traditional insurance) business grew by 41 per cent during the six months ended September 30, 2016, to Rs 68,501.05 crore compared to Rs 48,638.83 crore during the same period a year ago.On the question on mutual fund returns outperforming Ulip plans, another insurance official of a large private insurer told FC, “Within the largecap category, mutual funds take a good amount of exposure in the midcap stocks that have helped them boost returns while the Ulip funds take a lower exposure, which may have impacted their returns.”Better returns, easy exit options and transparency are also helping mutual funds attract equity investors. With Ulip regulations, many agents and their insurers have moved to selling traditional plans that provide better margins to insurers and higher commissions to agents, which could be the reason for AUM of Ulip funds showing flat growth.Policy surrenders have remained a big problem for life insurers. For HDFC Life Insurance, for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2016, surrenders rose by 8 per cent to Rs 1,421 crore compared to Rs 1,310.6 crore.However for 2015-16, surrenders/lapsation fell by 21 per cent to Rs 4,950.4 crore, compared to Rs 6,289.7 crore in 2014-15. Similarly, SBI Life that had been witnessing a consistent fall in surrenders year-on-year, reported an increase in policy surrenders as on June 30, 2016 by 136 per cent to Rs 1,678.13 crore compared to Rs 710 crore in the same quarter of last year. That’s a huge jump.Of this a majority portion were Ulip life policy surrenders at Rs 919.54 crore and Ulip Pension Plan surrenders at Rs 89.21 crore.For the year ended March 31, 2016, surrenders were to the tune of Rs 3,397.26 crore compared to Rs 4,694 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 5,214 in FY 2013-14 for SBI Life Insurance.An insurance official confirmed that higher surrenders are from policies sold in 2010, 2011 and 2012, as the revised Ulip norms capped surrender charges at Rs 6,000. After surrender, the money is transferred in the policy discontinuation fund and the customer earns 4 per cent interest on the premiums he had paid.The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) first revamped the product design for Ulips in 2010 and Ulip pension plans followed by new product regulations for the traditional policies and Variable Linked Insurance Plans in February 2013.The Ulip guidelines of 2010 capped high upfront charges (paid by policyholders) and commission payouts to agents. Immediately following these guidelines, during FY11 and FY12, the industry witnessed a shift in the product mix from linked to traditional products.Premiums fell at an annual rate of around 19 per cent during FY11 and FY12. The life insurance industry was focussing on selling Ulips and Ulip Pension plans during FY05 to FY10, as it had high charges for customers, in addition to the investment risk, which was also borne by the customer.The performance of Ulips is directly linked to primary capital markets, which boomed betweenFY06 to FY08 and benefited the insurance companies in turn. FY09 and FY10 witnessed a slow down in the economy and thereby impacted the sale of policies.The periods FY11 and FY12 had a consolidated positive movement in the reserves. However, this positive movement was in a big way driven by lapsed profit on linked policies issued earlier. Insurance rules before September 2010 allowed companies to write back the lapsed money as income in the books over a period of time.While in a traditional life insurance policy, a policyholder has to pay premium for at least three years to get a surrender value in Ulip this rule does not apply.In case a traditional insurance policyholder has not paid premium for three continuous years, then all the premiums are forfeited by the insurer and nothing is paid to the policyholder at the time of closing the policy.However, incase of Ulip, if a person has bought a policy before September 1, 2010, then he can go back to the insurance company, ask for surrendering the policy and the company based on the current NAV minus the surrender charges will refund the money.Incase, the policy has been bought after September 1, 2010, then there is a minimum lock-in period of five years. But one can stop making the premium payment and even if the policyholder has made just one premium payment, he does not have to make a payment for five years. The money gets transferred into the policy discontinuation fund and the insurance company is entitled to deduct a maximum of Rs 6,000 from that fund.The balance amount will remain in the policy discontinuation fund and be given at the end of five years, which is a minimum lock-in period. In the interim period the policyholder gets a minimum interest at the rate of savings bank account that is 4 per cent per annum. Little wonder, mutual funds are going great guns.