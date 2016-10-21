UDAN takes off; fares capped at Rs 2.5k for 1-hr flight

Fliers on major domestic routes will soon have to shell out more for flights to fund the government's regional connectivity scheme announced today under which fares will be capped at Rs 2,500 for half of the seats in one-hour flights.



The cap on fares would be reviewed periodically based on Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers and would also vary in tune with duration of a flight under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which has been named 'UDAN'.



However, the government's move to impose a "very small" levy on every departure on major routes to fund the scheme seems to have not gone down well with many of the existing airlines as they feel that such a move could push the airfares higher and are of the view that there are other ways for funding the scheme.



The exact quantum of levy to be imposed would be decided in the coming days. A "first of its kind" in the world, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) will be based on market mechanism as well as bidding for a minimum of 50 per cent seats in the participating airline's flight and the rest would be market-based pricing. Helicopter services too can be part of the scheme.



The government expects the first flight under this scheme to take off in January. Charging a levy on profitable routes is likely to push the airfare for fliers.



