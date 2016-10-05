Reserve Bank offers pre-Diwali hamper

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in an early Diwali gift, cut the key policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, its lowest since November 2010, at its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Tuesday.Consequently, the reverse repo rate has also come down to 5.25 per cent, always 100 basis points lower than repo.Lower interest rates and consumption take off due to the 7th Pay Commission and good monsoons will revive rural and urban growth, as well as pump prime the stagnant investment cycle.Benign inflation may see another rate cut in December. For a borrower, say if he has taken Rs 50 lakh loan with a 20-year tenure, his saving will be approximately Rs 821 per month (see EMI calculator).The move to slash the repo rate — the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI — was taken by the newly formed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which was chaired by RBI governor Urjit Patel.The decision of the MPC was unanimous, with all six members voting in favour of the cut. It was Patel’s maiden monetary policy review. With Tuesday’s cut, the repo rate is now at its lowest level since November 2010.With this, Patel’s predecessor Raghuram Rajan’s ghost from the 18th floor of RBI was buried once and for all. The general impression during Rajan’s tenure was that he was an inflation hawk and that he didn’t respond to the interest curve levelling out with greater alacrity.Bankers signalled that with the banking system flush with liquidity and with the festive season round the corner, they might cut lending rates.The PNB had provided a pointer on Monday itself, when it cut deposit rates by 30 basis points. Core liquidity has increased from Rs 33,200 crore in August to Rs 48,700 crore in September, which is likely to aid in monetary transmission.Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman at State Bank of India, said, “With benign inflation trajectory going forward, RBI’s policy stance is expected to remain accommodative. Banks will continue to transmit rates based on evolving liquidity scenario.”