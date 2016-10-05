Repo rate cut may not help boost realty sales

The decision to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent at the first meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) under the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel, held on Tuesday, has been generally welcomed by industries across sectors, including the real estate and construction sector.But the real estate sector, which has been going through a sluggish phase for quite sometime now, feels the move may not be of much help to spur demand and help revive the sector, which has been affected by larger macro-level issues, including awaiting a sustained economic growth to spur a rebound. The cautious note also arises out of the fact that banks too have not been forthcoming in passing on the rate cuts in full to end-consumers, as witnessed over the past year, industry people said.“This rate cut has happened for the second time in the current financial year, although after one round of rate cut in April, the current one is delivered after no change in the June and August policies. This shows that the central bank remains cautious in its monetary policies and is carefully monitoring the overall economic scenario before taking steps,” says Anuj Puri, chairman & country head, JLL India.The first question that arises after this rate is, Puri asks, how it will help improve buyer sentiment in the housing sector. The reason why housing sales have been sluggish is because of trust deficit between consumers and developers. Unless RERA and other pro-consumer policies come into play, buyers will continue to be wary.“Therefore, we can expect only a marginal improvement in sentiment on the back of this rate cut. At this point, there is also no ready answer to the question of to what extent banks will actually pass on the benefit of the rate cut to borrowers,” he wondered.However, according to him, for the construction sector, greater relief is expected as steel and cement production has been robust as seen from latest industry production data. Therefore, rising cost pressure, which haunted developers earlier may not be a major issue in the near-term. “A further rate cut, the low-cost pressures on the construction industry and gradual revival of sentiments augur well for the real estate sector. But for sentiments to witness a turnaround, stakeholders would continue to expect a sustained strengthening of the economic situation,” Puri said.He is not alone on this. Anis Chakravarty, lead economist, Deloitte India, too feels the latest rate cut is unlikely to have an immediate effect on the prospects of the housing market. “As such, banks are yet to pass on the full effects of the previous rate cuts and are likely to do so over a period of time. The full implementation of the seventh pay commission along with a general improvement in sentiments could have a positive effect, but are only likely to play out over the medium to longer term. Overall, the latest cut along with previous cuts would lead to some lowering of lending rates in the coming quarters,” he said.Realty industry body, Credai too feels its high time banks took note of the rate cuts and duly passed on the benefits to housing mortgage customers. “The rate cut has set the ball rolling for quite a few sectors, most importantly, for the real estate industry. The ball is now in the court of banks and lending institutions. Against the 1.5 per cent reduction of the repo rate in the recent past, banks have only passed on the benefit of about 0.5 per cent cuts on their loans, indicating a 300 per cent mark up. Considering this imbalance between the current repo rate and interest rates charged by banks, it is high time that the lag is rectified,” says Getamber Anand, president, Credai National.According to him, housing mortgage accounts for less than one per cent of NPAs and there should be no reason that the interest rates for home loans should not reflect this support from RBI and the government to the real estate industry. “With a considerable inventory size of ready to move in properties in the market, the sector needs support of financial institutions to accelerate the momentum of recovery. The developer community has reduced prices substantially and in the face of the present rate cut, if the benefit is not passed on during this season in the form of a sub-9 per cent interest rate, our consumers will miss out on their dream of buying a house and the banking sector and housing finance organisations will be responsible for this,” Anand added.Anshul Jain, managing director, Cushman & Wakefield too shared this concern about banks not passing on to customers the full benefits of rate cuts. “The rate cut, if passed on by commercial banks, would have a positive effect on the residential real estate sector in the form of lower home loan interest. Since, the home loan rates have fallen by only 0.26 percentage point since last year, we would like this rate cut to propel commercial banks to cut home loan rates further,” Jain said.(With inputs from Ritwik Mukherjee in Kolkata)