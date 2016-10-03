RBI may opt for status quo on rate: experts

The monetary policy committee (MPC) will have to balance inflation concerns against the exigency of pushing growth when it decides key policy interest rates on Tuesday.



Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan had kept his focus on fighting inflation, often ignoring subtle pleas from the government to cut interest rates to support the economic recovery. That was one of the reasons he had an uneasy relationship with the government.



Current RBI governor Urjit Patel too has strong credentials as anti-inflation warrior. But it is yet to be seen if he can accommodate growth concerns too.



The economy is facing serious external headwinds and as a consequence, exports are falling for more than 20 months. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate dropped to 7.2 per in the first quarter of FY17 from 7.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY16.



In such a scenario, the government is focusing on reviving domestic demand. Obviously, the government expects the central bank to do its bit cutting policy interest rates.



Economists are divided on the outcome of RBI’s two-day monetary policy review meet that started on Monday, which is a first for the newly constituted MPC but also Patel who chairs it.



The panel began its deliberations to consider various factors like inflation, credit offtake and the need to propel growth, foreign trade and global economic.



The outcome of fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review would be made public at 2.30 pm on Tuesday after MPC meeting instead of 11 am, in a departure from the tradition.



Experts are of the opinion that given the price situation, panel is expected to keep rates unchanged to meet the targeted inflation of 4 per cent.



“I don’t think RBI is going to change rates as inflation readings – based on both WPI and CPI – have not softened much,” Bank of Maharashtra managing director and chief executive RP Marathe told a news agency.



August retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 5.05 per cent but WPI-based inflation climbed to a two-year high of 3.74 per cent.



The government has set 4 per cent inflation target for next five years, with a tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.



Patel was the one who mapped out the inflation targeting path for RBI when he was deputy to former governor Rajan.



Analysts say it is unlikely that he will jettison his guard on price rise, especially under the new inflation targeting framework. “RBI is unlikely to cut rate this time,” Union Bank of India chairman and managing director Arun Tiwari said.



Credit rating agency Crisil also sees no interest rate cut as it feels “RBI may choose to wait for some more time before wielding the knife as inflationary trends may accelerate going forward”.



India Ratings said the sharp fall in retail inflation in August has accentuated the rate cut proposition in the next quarter itself, and termed as ‘achievable’ the RBI target of bringing retail inflation down to 5 per cent by March 2017.



BNP Paribas chief economist Richard Iley said, “With core inflation developments remaining benign, the door is ajar for a final 25 basis point rate cut this cycle although Patel may choose to delay a move until December.”



Meanwhile, the bond market has also turned cautious ahead of the monetary policy review meet. Pacific Investment Management Co and Aberdeen Asset Management have trimmed exposure to a rupee bond rally that has driven yields to seven-year lows. They are concerned that MPC will be cautious on monetary policy.



According to a Bloomberg survey, economists are divided on the outcome of MPC meet. Twenty of the 37 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted no change in the benchmark repurchase rate.



RBI may have room to cut rates if and when inflation falls, yet we think that the new leadership will tread cautiously, said Luke Spajic, head of portfolio management for emerging Asia at Pimco, which oversees about $1.5 trillion in assets globally.



Aberdeen says the rally has already priced in an October interest rate cut, prompting it to shift some funds to shorter-duration Indian debt and bonds in Malaysia. Longer duration bonds suffer greater price declines when interest rates rise.



MPC has three members each from the government and the RBI. The government nominees are Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, director, Delhi School of Economics, and Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad, while RBI nominees are governor Patel, deputy governor in-charge of monetary policy R Gandhi and executive director Michael Patra.



