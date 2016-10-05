NBFCs, BFSIs see hopes revive

The 25 bps cut by RBI on Tuesday has gone down well among most in the country’s NBFC and BFSI sector with the hope that this will give a fillip to the credit growth, which continues to remain low. There are, however, some who prefer keeping their fingers crossed about whether the banks would finally transmit the rate cut.“The 25 bps cut by RBI to boost liquidity in the system is a welcome move. We expect it will support the economy’s investment demand and uptick in credit environment. A relief on the cost of funds is awaited eagerly by the corporate India, which should help them improve financial health and plan for the next leg of growth. With the pro-growth stance of RBI, it gives a clear hint to India Inc to push for growth, take investment decisions as it can now foresee rates to soften further. Thus, one can say, the interest rate scenario should change for good in FY17,” said George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance.Adhil Shetty, CEO and co-founder, Bankbazaar. com, said, “25 bps cut brings down the repo rate to a six-year low of 6.25 per cent. This is excellent news for borrowers who can expect a reduction in their outflows. Existing borrowers on the base-rate model can expect the reduction to reflect in EMIs or tenor in the next few weeks while those on MCLR will have to wait for their next reset to see the effects. Nevertheless, this is a great time for borrowers.”Anand Natarajan, head of strategy and business execution, Fullerton India Credit Company, echoed more or less similar sentiments. He said, “The reduction in repo rate has been driven, expectedly, by continuing improvement in food inflation given strong sowing and measures to improve supply. We hope liquidity will enable continued transmission of this reduction, which will help vitalise industry. RBI is rightfully mindful of potential inflationary risks from house rent allowance revisions and the minimum wage rise. We believe this will inform the medium term rate decisions, given the medium term inflation target.”Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, managing director, Bandhan Bank, on his parts, said that even though the fiscal year-end growth projection (7.6 per cent) has not changed, the policy statement indicates that the momentum of growth may quicken with a normal monsoon raising agricultural growth and rural demand, as well as urban consumption spending from the pay commission’s award. “RBI decision to fine-tune the stressed assets structuring norms under S4A and allow the sustainable portion of debt to be treated as a standard asset in all cases will help the banking system tackle the bad loan problem effectively,” said Ghosh.But, there are some who are somewhat skeptical and felt that the rate cuts had not happened on a reasonable scale and more over banks may not transmit the rate cuts properly. Arul Selvan, CFO, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, for instance, said, “Though RBI has been cutting the repo rates, the banks have not been transmitting the rate cut properly. The bank rate cut has not happened on a reasonable scale. This has made us difficult to transmit the benefit to our customer. While NCDs of a AA rated companies carry a cost of 8 to 8.5 per cent, bank rates are 9.45 to 9.5 per cent on a monthly basis. But we hope banks will cut rates this time. The higher borrowing cost ultimately affects their business. When it comes reducing our rates, we will go by the market and industry trend.”(With inputs from Sangeetha G in Chennai)