Hope for more rate cuts as Patel ushers in new era at RBI

Analysts are expecting another rate cut in the next few months. This is against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s fourth bi-monthly monetary policy which stated that the real neutral interest rates for India now stand lowered at 1.25 per cent from 150-200 basis points earlier and the increasing the timeline till 2021 for it to meet its inflation target.Some expect RBI to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points, from 6.25 now in its December policy review while others expect a rate cut to come in February or March.Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura, said, “Tuesday’s rate cut was justified not on the basis of an inflation undershoot (the RBI still sees March 2017 inflation at 5 per cent with upside risks), but by tweaking the framework. In fact, our main takeaway from today’s policy meeting is that there has been a dilution of the tenets of the flexible inflation targeting framework under the new RBI governor compared with his predecessor.”“In light of the above, we are changing our policy call,” Varma said, adding that there was likely to be another 25 basis points rate cut to 6 per cent in February 2017, or even earlier in December.“However, we do not believe that easing is justified on economic grounds, as inflation expectations have risen, core inflation is still sticky and there are upside risks to inflation next year,” she said.Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist of HSBC said RBI had clarified that the official inflation target was 4 per cent + / -2 per cent over five years and not 4 per cent by early 2018.According to Bhandari these two developments boosted confidence to call for a 25 bps rate cut for the remainder of the fiscal year.Kotak Institutional Equities said the new monetary policy regime’s flexible approach to inflation targeting and readiness with regard to lower real rates allowed more room for a rate cut. They anticipated another 25 bps cut in FY2017.Anuradha Basumatari, associate director, public finance at India Ratings & Research said, “The RBI’s baseline model forecasts average retail price inflation to be higher than 5 per cent in FY17. Assuming 10-year G-sec to be 7 per cent and retail inflation to be 5 per cent by end-March 2017, the real rate of interest works out to be 2 per cent.“This simply means that there would be some scope for a further monetary easing in the next fiscal, but it will depend on a number of things such as actual retail inflation, how the monsoon plays out in 2017, the global growth and commodity price cycle.”According to RBI, the improvement in the food inflation outlook from falling food prices – driven by sowing progress and measures taken by the government – had “opened up space for policy action”.Speaking to reporters at the monetary policy conference, Michael Patra, RBI, executive director said that the real neutral rates for India is now 1.25 per cent given the prevailing global scenario of negative rates, further creating space for monetary easing. In the last three years, the Indian central bank under the then RBI governorRaghuram Rajan had broadly been working under the assumption that the neutral interest rate was between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent.Rajan and his then deputy Urjit Patel, who is now RBI governor, fought hard for a consumer inflation target of 2 to 6 per cent to anchor expectations in a country with a history of volatile prices.Having convinced the government to agree to it in 2015, the RBI under Rajan and the government set an aggressive goal to gradually bring inflation down to 4 per cent by March 2018. The target was written into law this year.In this rate-cutting cycle that began on January 2015, the RBI has brought down the repo rate by 175 bps. While market-driven interest rates such as those on commercial paper and certificates of deposits fell sharply until November, they rebounded early this year on tight liquidity conditions.That said, short-term market rates have fallen 170 bps between January 2015 and September 2016, and G-sec yields 70 bps. Deposit rates have declined 140 bps as the government cut the small savings rate effective April 1, 2016, giving more room to banks to reduce their deposit rates. This, in turn, will help reduce the cost of funds, which is a key component when pricing loans.However, base rates of banks have come down only by about 60 basis points and the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has come down by 10 bps since April 2016, limiting the boost to consumption from lower interest rates.