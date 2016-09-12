LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Fed’s Kashkari sees cure for slow growth in immigration

By Reuters Sep 12 2016 , Chicago

Tags: Monetary policy
With the Federal Reserve powerless to do much more than it already is, the best route to faster US economic growth is through non-monetary policy approaches such as immigration and tax reform, a top Fed official argued on Monday.

In a 5,100-word essay released just after midnight, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari noted that the US labour market is "closer to normal" but that inflation is still below the Fed's 2-per cent target and economic growth is well below precrisis norms.

“Monetary policy is largely doing what it can to support a robust recovery, and what remains are fiscal and regulatory policies,” Kashkari wrote in the essay, published on the last day before Fed officials enter a weeklong communications blackout prior to each policy-setting meeting. Fed policymakers next meet on September 20-21.

Kashkari sketched out a wide range of possible reasons for slow US economic growth, concluding that the most likely causes are an aging population, psychological scarring from the financial crisis that makes households and businesses unwilling to take risks, and “lackluster technological innovation.”

To address those problems, he said, the government could boost spending on basic research, rebuild worn-out infrastructure, streamline regulations and the tax code, and otherwise take small steps with little downside risk and plenty of potential.

“Another promising policy is immigration reform, especially for high-skilled workers,” Kashkari wrote.

But government, and the Fed, should be wary of policy change that poses too much potential for harm, he argued. Raising the Fed's inflation target is one such approach, he suggested; massive government spending is another.

“I am skeptical that a large-scale expansion of government spending by itself is the best way forward, since larger fiscal deficits will lead to higher expected future taxes, which could further undermine private sector confidence,” he wrote.

Fed officials in recent months have stepped up calls for structural fixes to the economic doldrums, saying that monetary policy alone is not enough.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • An opaque sector
    Indian investigators sit on defence probes, as fresh leads emerge in the Embraer deal

    Walter Nunes broke the story a couple of days back in Brazil’s leading newspaper, Folha De Sau Paulo, on investigations into Embraer’s three EMB A

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sachin Shridhar

Clogged roads and urban cardiac arrest

If you are a daily commuter on the roads of ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

God's existence cannot be proved

The interplay between science and religion rarely strays from popular ...

Shona Adhikari

Museum veterans add integrity to different auction houses

A change of job seems to be the trend among ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter