Delhi Metro to accept old-high denomination notes till Sat

By PTI Nov 09 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Monetary policy
In relief to daily commuters, the government today extended the use of old-high denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 at metro railway stations till Saturday.

The government had yesterday, after withdrawing all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation, announced that the old high denomination currency would continue to be accepted for next 72 hours at certain public utilities.

These include government hospitals, pharmacies in government hospitals, railway ticketing counters, ticket counters of public transport, airline ticketing counters at airports, milk booths, cremetoria/burial grounds, petrol pumps and gas stations.

The list did not include metro and announcements at metro stations this morning said they would not accept old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Following this, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das spoke to the Ministry of Urban Development and the error was rectified. A clarification is being issued that the old high- denomination currency notes will be a valid tender at metro stations for first 72 hours, he said.

The Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes were withdrawn from circulation with effect from midnight.

