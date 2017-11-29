Virat Kohli leads pay rise call ahead of fresh contract talks

Days after raising the issue of cramped schedules getting in the way of proper preparation for big series such as the upcoming tour of South Africa,

India captain Virat Kohli has now demanded a greater share of India’s cricket wealth for the players ahead of contract talks scheduled this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators (COA) in March this year doubled the annual retainership fee of the 32 centrally contracted players, with effect from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017. The match fees for all the three formats too were hiked substantially for the same time period.

As per the COA announcement, Grade A players received Rs 2 crore per annum while Grade B and C players got Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively. The match fee for Tests was raised to Rs 15 lakh per match from Rs 7.50 lakh earlier, while the players got richer by Rs 6 lakh and 3 lakh per ODI and T20 International, respectively.

However, the Indian team, which will hold talks with the BCCI in the capital on Friday, seems interested in a bigger share of the pie.a

This is especially after the world’s wealthiest cricket board landed a huge new television deal in September. And just like inside the cricket ground, the players are led from the front off the field too by skipper Kohli, who seems to be taking the board head on, especially after the Supreme Court appointed the COA to run BCCI affairs with an aim to reform the cricket body. The BCCI will get $2.5 billion from Rupert Murdoch’s Star India channel to show the Indian Premier League from 2018 to 2022. The cricketers’ contracts expired on September 30 and remuneration will be the key negotiating point when the two sides sit across the table.

A board official said “the players want a raise” and that Kohli will lead the talks with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current coach Ravi Shastri.

They will meet BCCI administrator and COA head Vinod Rai to discuss pay and the packed cricket calendar. “BCCI is trying to be transparent. Kohli and the players are always welcome to put their point across,” the official said.

Currently the national squad has three salary grades, with Kohli and other senior players at the top. “We have modified it and have started a process where we consult the players,” said Rai.

“We had two rounds of consultation and we will do another one just before the Delhi Test,” added Rai.

Rai has also backed Kohli’s criticism of the scheduling of tours and the issue is expected to be discussed at Friday’s meeting.

Kohli had hit out at BCCI, ahead of the second Test in Nagpur, for better planning of tours, especially ahead of an important series in South Africa starting in January.

India will finish their home series against Sri Lanka on December 24 with the third Twenty20 before leaving for South Africa on December 28. Kohli is to be rested for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The team will play a two-day warm-up match starting December 30 before taking on South Africa in the first Test from January 5.

