Varsities not focusing on deep tech

Most educational institutions in India are rich with papers and patents but are unable to support innovators and product ecosystem with deep technologies unlike their peers in Israel or in the US.

The heart of innovation is in universities, but in India the situation is very different. Start-ups are tech-supported by universities in Israel for several years, not just in the initial period. For instance, Tel Aviv University has been offering deep-tech hand-holding to a successful product firm in Israel for eight years now. Such kind of academia partnership models are missing in India, said Avinash Sabharwal, managing director-growth and strategy, deal origination and open innovation, Accenture India.

Such constant and sustainable support is critical for product eco-system to develop and companies to scale up successfully. But it is missing in India and therefore entrepreneurs and ideas are suffering, said Sabharwal.

Ajay Nanavati, chairman of Syndicate Bank and formely MD of 3M in India and Israel said, people in Israel do not believe in authoritarian or hierarchical arrangements. They do not have any qualms about voicing their opinion in the open. They believe in their individual capacity and capability. They often challenge the status quo. “In fact is breaking the status quo promotes innovation. That’s why Israel is high on innovation. They believe in freedom in thinking and doing things. And this freedom makes them do things quicker than people anywhere else in the world,’’ said Nanavati based on his decades of experience with his Israeli colleagues.

Dr Amir Guttman, founder and managing partner of Aviv Venture Capital said, businesses are solely driven by innovators and funders in his country and the government stepped in only when there was a huge market crisis. ``People in my country think differently, as basics of entrepreneurship, innovation, technology etc are taught in the school level itself,’’ he added.

Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu managing director India & SAARC, Check Point Software said, it is important that Indian schools and colleges give some importance to teaching applied mathematics.

“Our education system has no focus on Applied Mathematics so far, and that’s why India is yet to have a serious player in cyber security. The base of cyber security lies in applied mathematics.’’

Tel Aviv-based Check Point Software Technologies is a lead player in cyber security with close to $2 billion in annual revenues.

A recent report released by NASSCOM and Accenture said, revenue worth $25 billion can be generated in India and Israel through cumulative cross-border investment into start-ups.

As per the report, India and Israel’s innovation ecosystems share unique innovation complementary traits in temperament, talent and technology. As technology products and service leaders, a collaboration between these two countries promises to unlock significant gains, it said.

A cross-border investment of $25 billion into Indian and Israeli start-ups by 2025 can create 25 individual world class product unicorns with each making revenues of $1 billion in the next 7 years, said the report.