Robbers dig tunnel into BoB’s Navi Mumbai branch, loot 30 lockers
By  
FC Banking Bureau
  , Tuesday, 14 November 2017
City: 
Mumbai

During the weekend, burglars drilled a several feet long tunnel into Bank of Baroda’s Juinagar Branch in Navi Mumbai and escaped with valuables from 30 lockers. The tunnel was dug through an adjacent gaala shop.

Senior police sources from Sanpada police station told Financial Chronicle, “There are a total of 225 lockers in the branch of which 30 lockers have been broken. All the customers of these 30 lockers have been informed about the robbery. Of them, 15 locker owners have reverted to us and the loss estimated in these lockers including cash and jewellery is about Rs one crore. We do not suspect involvement of bank officials.”

The value of the remaining loot, which consists of cash and gold jewellery or whatever, is still being ascertained added the police source. The incident came to light only when a customer had to go to his locker to deposit some valuables on Monday morning. When the customer and a bank officer entered the locker room, they found that lockers had been broken into. They also spotted a tunnel in the room, which led to the adjacent shop. The bank was closed on Saturday and Sunday. Banks of Baroda’s chairman and its top officials were unavailable for comment.

