Pollution in tier II cities not on the radar

In Moradabad fumes from burning electronic waste blend with seasonal smog to create an even deadlier mix of pollutants than in Delhi, where filthy air has caused public outcry and made global headlines.

India's smog crisis has centred on the capital but pollution is as bad or worse beyond its borders, in smaller cities like Moradabad.

Yet few appeared fazed at their city's degraded environment despite the metallic taste hanging in the air.

"There is no pollution," declared resident Shetty Bhai, as dozens of furnaces in the background billowed reeking smoke from smouldering e-waste into the air.

The air quality index, a combined measure of poisonous gases and fine airborne particles, hit 500 -- the absolute maximum beyond which no further readings can be obtained.

The dial remained stuck there for almost a week.

The smog mingles with tiny particles released by burning e-waste that the WHO says can cause "irreversible damage" to children's immune and nervous systems in high doses.

There was little evidence of masks or other precautions being taken.

On a rooftop, pollution researcher Aprajita Singh inspected an air quality monitor and filters she had changed just hours earlier.

The white discs had turned completely black.

"Air quality in this city is very, very bad. It has an averse impact on our health," Singh, an expert on the damaging impacts of e-waste, said.

Azeem Iqbal, a pulmonologist in Moradabad, said his caseload had skyrocketed in the past fortnight.

WHO in 2016 reported that 10 of the world's top-20 polluted cities were in India.

But its dire air is emblematic of the annual pollution scourge that stretches far beyond Delhi as burning crops, industrial smog and car emissions blend with cool, still air to create a toxic mix.

In the capital, local authorities shut brick kilns and industrial sites in an attempt to curb conditions described by the city's chief minister as a "gas chamber".

But in Moradabad, metal salvagers illegally burn huge mounds of discarded electrical chips by the riverside, hoping to extract traces of gold and silver.

Health experts say a lack of awareness around the harmful impacts of smog in smaller northern Indian hubs like Moradabad puts these pollution blackspots at enormous risk.

"Local newspapers write about pollution in New Delhi, but there is no mention of pollution in Moradabad," Anamika Tripathi, project coordinator with the National Air Monitoring Programme, said.

Monitoring is also a huge issue. India has just 30 real-time pollution monitoring stations for its nearly 1.25 billion people.