Mobile handset makers to add another 5 lakh jobs in two years

Mobile handset manufacturers are becoming big employment providers in India. They employed close to 1.5 lakh people in the past two years and are expected to add another 4 to 5 lakh jobs in the next two years.

The electronics industry itself is expected to provide around 10 lakh jobs in the next three years, finds NK Mohapatra, chief executive officer at Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI). “Of this, a significant portion of jobs will come from the mobile phone segment. In the past two years, the segment has added 1.5 lakh jobs of which 1 lakh jobs were provided in 2017,” he said. Most of the jobs will be in assembly line operations, sorting etc.

The electronics contract manufacturing companies have been aggressively adding new facilities and increasing capacities in the past two years with several mobile phone brands expanding their market presence. The value of mobile phones assembled in India has moved up from Rs 19,000 crore in 2014-15 to around Rs 90,000 crore in FY17 and is further expected to grow to Rs 1.35 lakh crore by FY20, as per estimates by industry body IAMAI.

Foxconn, leading electronics contract manufacturer, had announced plans to invest up to $5 billion or around Rs 32,000 crore in India. Foxconn wants India to be one of its hubs similar to China as the market is large and not yet saturated. The growth estimates for smartphone consumption for the next few years are robust.

Implementation of GST and import duties on mobile phones is making foreign brands assemble their phones and accessories in India. The industry also expects the share of localisation to gradually move up as more and more manufacturers and component producers set shops in India.

Dixon is another company that is aggressive in this space. Brands like Micromax, Karbonn, Samsung, Lava and Gionee too are making investments in assembly plants in India.

According to Mohapatra, in the electronics sector, security surveillance product manufacturers too are expected to absorb significant number of manpower in the coming years. The demand is growing and with the development of smart cities, the need for security surveillance products will further go up. It can create one lakh jobs per year for the next few years, he said.