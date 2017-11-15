Karnataka to announce 10-year road map for IT

The tech flag bearer of the country, Bangalore/ Karnataka, will roll-out a 10-year business, technology and innovation road-map meant for the entire country, said Karnataka IT, BT and tourism minister, Priyank Kharge.

Bangalore is the technology and innovation capital of the country and it would announce a fresh mandate for next decade of growth of technology and evolution of innovation for Karnataka and for the rest of the country, said the minister.

Announcement of a re-defined roadmap, for the next decade, will happen at the first edition of state-hosted global technology exposition, Bengaluru Technology Summit, scheduled between November 16 and 18 here.

The state has been hosting annual expositions to promote IT, bio-technology and animation sectors in the last few decades. But for the first time it has decided to bring all these three events under a single umbrella, called Bengaluru Technology Summit.

This is our maiden attempt to bring in all our annual shows together so that visitors to this mega event will get a clear sense of what is new in technologies. Interestingly, this is the 20th edition of Karnataka’s IT show,’’ he said.

In a candid admission, the minister said, over the years, the show has lost its sheen and became a mundane event, though the state tried to package it differently over the years.