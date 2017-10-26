Inter-state migration doubles

Inter-state migr­a­tion in India doub­led between 2001 and 2011 compared with the previous de­cade; with Pune and Surat emerging as the most affected cities in the Asian region, says a WEF report. According to the World Economic Forum’s report on ‘Migration and Cities’, India is home to one-fourth of the 100 fastest-growing cities in the world while Mumbai, De­lhi and Kolkata are amo­ng the 10 most populous urban areas worldwide.

The report further said in the Asian region, Pune and Su­rat have been named am­ong the most affected cities, besides Guangzhou and Da­v­ao City. According to the United Nations, there are three times more internal migrants than international migrants in the world.

In India, inter-state migr­ation doubled between 2001 and 2011 compared with the last decade, growi­ng 4.5 per cent annually, WEF sa­id, adding annual interstate migration in the country averaged about 5-6 million migrants a year. “Migrants are drawn to cities in search of economic, social and creative opportunities,” said Alice Charles (lead, ci­ties), World Economic Forum.

Citing examp­les, the report sa­id, Bihar, a st­ate with one of the highest outflows of domestic migrants, has a per -capita income roug­hly equ­ivalent to Somalia’s (around $520) and a birth rate of 3.4 children per wo­m­an, on the other hand, Ke­rala, a destination for in-migrants, has a per-capita income 4 times that of Bihar’s (about $2,350) and a birth rate of 1.6 children per wo­m­an, on par with Denmark.

Moreover, cities like Far­idabad, Lu­dhiana and Su­rat total over 55 per cent of in-migrants, whereas the rate in Agra and Allahabad is below 15 per ce­nt, de­monstrating the significant varia­­tion among Indian ci­ties regarding in-migration.

Regionwise, the report highlighted 22 of the most affected cities around the world, including from North America (Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, New York, Boston), Latin America (Sao Paulo, Medellin).

The report further noted that in Middle East and No­r­th Africa (Dubai, Amman, Ramallah) were the most affected cities, in sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Dakar), Asia (Pune, Surat, Gua­n­g­z­h­ou, Davao City), Europe (Berlin, Athens, Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam) and Oc­e­ania (Auckland).

The report looked at the solutions implemented or initiated to meet the needs of the migrant population, particularly in the delivery of vital urban infrastructure and services like housing, ed­ucation, health, employm­ent, integration and social cohesion, and safety and security. “Partnerships betw­een cities will have greater pr­ominence in the years to co­me, with possibilities of mi­grant redistribution and responding to labour market needs with immigrants,” said Gregory Hodkinson, ch­a­irman, Arup Group; chairperson of the World Economic Forum Future of Urban Development and Services Initiative.