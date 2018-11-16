Intel sets up Rs 1,100 crore design centre in Bangalore

The US microchip major Intel has set up its latest state-of-the-art design house in Bangalore at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

Extending Intel’s R&D pr­e­sence in India, it will house technologists who work on cutting-edge engineering across hardware and software.

The design facility was inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, minister of state (IC) for communications and minister of state for railways and Bob Swan, CFO and interim CEO of Intel Corporation.

Swan said, “This year Intel celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of innovation that has profoundly chan­ged the world. This milestone is an opportunity to embrace a new Intel, a different, fast-paced, global company that's adapting, growing and building the future.

“Intel India has grown tremendously over the past 20 years to become a strategic site and a key growth engine for Intel as it transforms to a data-centric company. The inauguration of the new research and development (R&D) facility reinforces our commitment to India. We have robust collaborations with the vibrant and mature technology ecosystem in India and look forward to the next 20 years of innovation,” he added.