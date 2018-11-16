Intel sets up Rs 1,100 crore design centre in Bangalore
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 16 November 2018
City: 
Bangalore

The US microchip major Intel has set up its latest state-of-the-art design house in Bangalore at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

Extending Intel’s R&D pr­e­sence in India, it will house technologists who work on cutting-edge engineering across hardware and software.

The design facility was inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, minister of state (IC) for communications and minister of state for railways and Bob Swan, CFO and interim CEO of Intel Corporation.

Swan said, “This year Intel celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of innovation that has profoundly chan­ged the world. This milestone is an opportunity to embrace a new Intel, a different, fast-paced, global company that's adapting, growing and building the future.

“Intel India has grown tremendously over the past 20 years to become a strategic site and a key growth engine for Intel as it transforms to a data-centric company. The inauguration of the new research and development (R&D) facility reinforces our commitment to India. We have robust collaborations with the vibrant and mature technology ecosystem in India and look forward to the next 20 years of innovation,” he added.

More From Miscellany
CAR of Allahabad Bank, UCO, IDBI, CBI fall below 9%

Profitability of public sector banks has been impacted by higher loan loss provisions due to ageing of bad loans, mark-to-market (MTM) provisions and lower contribution from treasury income.

Companies betting big on AI knowledge to further growth

The Technology hiring landscape globally, and in India, is currently witnessing a huge churn of talent, owing to the advent of digital and automation technologies that are deep and disruptive in na

Stunned Bansal denies charges, will remain on Flipkart board

Binny Bansal, who quit as Chairman and Group CEO of Flipkart, has strongly refuted the allegations of “serious personal misconduct” raised against him by an unnamed complainant.

BJP’s star from K’taka passes away

The Bharatiya Janata Party faced a morale set back with its most prominent and active leader, who made an indelible mark both in Karnataka and national politics, suddenly leaving the scene.