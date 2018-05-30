IndiGo hikes domestic fares
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 30 May 2018

With spiralling fuel prices, the time for cheap air travel could be over. Country’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced to levy a fuel surcharge of up to Rs 400 per passenger on domestic routes to offset rising oil prices. With IndiGo controlling nearly 40 per cent of the local market and a virtual monopoly across the network, other carriers such as SpiceJet and GoAir are expected to follow suit in increasing fare. In the wake of a sharp uptick in the price of oil and the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), it has been decided to re-introduce fuel surcharges effective May 30, IndiGo said in a release. A sum of Rs 200 would be levied on every ticket on routes having less than 1,000 km distance. The amount would be Rs 400 on routes longer than 1,000 km.

More From Miscellany
Sexual violence holding back rise of India

There are two things New Delhi marketing executive Khyati Malhotra never leaves home without: Her taser and a pepper spray.

85% firms expect workforce to grow this year

The hiring trends look positive this year.

Weinstein moment for Air India

National carrier Air India has been rocked by yet another controversy.

Veena Sahajwalla among scientists elected as fellows of Australian Academy of Science

Indian-origin innovator Veena Sahajwalla, who has made her mark in revolutionising recycling science, is among the 21 distinguished Australian scientists elected as new Fellows of the prestigious A