IndiGo hikes domestic fares

With spiralling fuel prices, the time for cheap air travel could be over. Country’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced to levy a fuel surcharge of up to Rs 400 per passenger on domestic routes to offset rising oil prices. With IndiGo controlling nearly 40 per cent of the local market and a virtual monopoly across the network, other carriers such as SpiceJet and GoAir are expected to follow suit in increasing fare. In the wake of a sharp uptick in the price of oil and the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), it has been decided to re-introduce fuel surcharges effective May 30, IndiGo said in a release. A sum of Rs 200 would be levied on every ticket on routes having less than 1,000 km distance. The amount would be Rs 400 on routes longer than 1,000 km.