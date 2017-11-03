India emerges number one vibrant start-up landscape: Nasscom

India is the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem after the UK and Israel but in terms of vibrancy in the landscape the country stands number one, said NASSCOM here on Thursday.

The calendar 2017 has added over 1000 tech start-ups, taking the total number of such ventures in the country to over 5000, said the industry apex body.

“India is witnessing a rapid rise in the B2B tech start-up ventures focused on healthtech, fintech, and e-commerce and aggregation. While Bangalore, Delhi/NCR and Mumbai retained their position as the key start-up hub, some 20% of the start-up companies have emerged from tier II and tier III cities,” said NASSCOM.

The Indian technology industry is renowned globally for its pioneering innovation and the start-ups arena is no different. India is one of the fastest growing start-up landscape in the world. Indian ecosystem needs the right channel, said Roy who is also CEO and MD, Quatrro Global Services.

The mortality rate of start-ups in India is 30 per cent to 35 per cent every year. In the last five years, 5,000 start-ups were launched, including an addition of 1,000 such ventures this year, Roy said while speaking to the media at the release of NASSCOM-Zinnov report on the 'Indian Start-up Ecosystem: Traversing the maturity cycle.’’

NASSCOM president R Chandrashekhar said start-ups are critical as they are seeds of the future.

“If we don't have those seeds then the future is jeopardised. This is the reason we believed that this is an important issue we need to flag. It was an urgent issue, which has now become critical,’’ he said.

With 40 per cent of start-ups in the B2B segment, its share in the overall tech start-up funding is over 30 per cent. With over 50 collaboration programmes, corporations are playing a vital role in supporting these start-ups, the report said.

Chandrashekhar said, “The Indian startup ecosystem is maturing, driven by young, diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial landscape. This is leading to an emergence of focused domain solutions for verticals like healthcare, agriculture, and education. Findings of the report are testimonies to the potential of the start-up landscape and the scope of growth and opportunity that India presents. NASSCOM will continue its drive towards catalysing deep tech start-ups, build category leaders and support start-ups to create for India.”

As per the report, Fin-tech start-up base is estimated to be 360 in 2017 indicating at 31 per cent year on year growth with over Rs 1,300 crore ($200 million) funding received in the first half of 2017, which is a growth of 135 per cent since the comparable period in 2016.

The healthcare technology vertical saw a 28 per cent annual growth, said the report with an estimated base of 320 start-ups. The vertical also garnered a total funding of Rs 1,040 crore ($160 million) in the first half 2017, up by 129 per cent since 2016.

With over 60 per cent start-ups, the business to consumer technology start-up segment focused on creating innovative business models and taking the vertical approach, securing close to 70 per cent of the overall tech start-up funding in the first half of 2017, it stated.