To improve revenues, BSNL ties up with Eros for web content

In a bid view to increase revenues through data usage, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has signed an agreement with Eros Now to offer movies, videos, web shows to its customers.

The tie up will offer 11,000+ movie titles, music videos, original web shows and exclusive videos to its consumers under which BSNL prepaid subscribers of select STV/plans will be offered Eros Now subscription as a part of the validity of STV/Plan, a statement from the PSU said.

With the mobile voice revenues especially witnessing a dip due to hyper competition, telecom operators are prodding customers with lucrative video and data offers to use more data and boost their revenues.

Monthly data consumption may rise to 9 GB per user in the first half of 2019, a 125% increase over the current usage of 4 GB, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research which some analysts predict may also touch 11 GB per user per month in the second half.

BSNL already offers free Amazon Prime membership to its customers to get more data revenues. It may also rope in two other big online content firms — Hotstar and Netflix for the more data consumption.

Anupam Shrivastava, chairman and MD BSNL said this initiative of offering unlimited free viewing of video content on the Eros Now app will be made available to BSNL subscribers by end of January 2019.

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said, “As trends indicate, the OTT industry in India is expected to reach a size of $5 billion by 2023 with tier II, III and rural areas of India witnessing a sizeable increase in mobile penetration and data consumption. Our alliance with BSNL is a step towards bridging the urban-rural gap and expanding Eros Now’s national reach.”