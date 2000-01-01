Hero ties up with Yamaha, Mitsui for a range of e-cycles

Hero Cycles has tied up with Japanese companies Yamaha and Mitsui to launch a whole range of e-cycle products in the Indian market soon. Hero expects that e-cycle will take over entire cycle market. As part of its plans to establish itself in the European market, Hero also will be acquiring a German e-bike company next quarter.
“Hero has now tied up with Yamaha and Mitsui and we are going to introduce a full range of products. We will have products from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 different brands and different positioning.
My big dream would be that every bicycle that gets rolled out in the country above Rs 9,000, should have a motor. We want to provide mobility at Rs 10,000. Why should you have to pedal when you can have a near zero running cost,” Pankaj Munjal, chairman and MD of HMC, Hero Motors Company told Financial Chronicle.
According to Munjal, e-cycle is new to India, but it will revolutionise the entire market. “It is new to India. But in Europe it has been there for last 10 years. In Europe it is growing at 19 to 20 per cent. It is a very big thing. For a GDP growth of 2 per cent and population growth 0.2 per cent, anything growing at 20 per cent means it is a big revolutionary thing,” he said. Munjal wants Hero to transform the whole market as well. “It is just happening in Europe. I am confident that if it is happening in Europe, logically those fundamentals are in place here. Logically it should take over the whole market,” he said.
Providing the rural population the cheapest form of mobility too is in the agenda of Hero. It had announced plans for the cheapest cycle at Rs 1,999. “In an article, Jagdish Khattar of Maruti Udyog says that there are 32 crore people who walk to school, to college, to work or simply commute. This is sufficient to tell there is huge Bharat out there that we need to look at. This number is very large. This is larger that maybe the fifth largest country in the world. So this is the focus we have for them. This is what we will give them,” said Munjal.
Along with Indian market, Europe too is a key focus area. “In England we have a company called Avocet. The brand is called In Sync and we are No.4 in England under a different brand name. Next quarter we are buying a company in Germany, it will be e-bike company,” he added.
Hero likes to dominate the European market too. “We have step by step plans. Now we are looking at entry strategy. First we will find feet and who we are and how we can compete. Then we will put fundamentals into place. Good R&D, low-cost manufacturing, technology and then we can make step two. For step one, we are finding feet there,” said Munjal.