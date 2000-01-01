Hero ties up with Yamaha, Mitsui for a range of e-cycles

Hero Cycles has tied up with Japanese companies Yamaha and Mitsui to launch a whole range of e-cycle pr­o­d­ucts in the Indian mark­et soon. Hero expects th­at e-cycle will take over entire cycle market. As pa­rt of its plans to establish itself in the European ma­rket, He­ro also will be acquiring a German e-bike company next quarter.

“Hero has now tied up with Yamaha and Mitsui and we are going to introduce a full range of products. We will have produc­ts from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 different br­a­nds and different positioning.

My big dream wo­u­ld be that every bicycle that gets rolled out in the country above Rs 9,000, sh­­ould have a motor. We want to provide mobility at Rs 10,000. Why should yo­u have to pedal when you can have a near zero runn­ing cost,” Pankaj Munjal, chairman and MD of HM­C, Hero Motors Company told Financial Chronicle.

According to Munjal, e-cy­cle is new to India, but it will revolutionise the ent­i­r­e market. “It is new to In­d­ia. But in Europe it has be­en there for last 10 yea­rs. In Europe it is growing at 19 to 20 per cent. It is a very big thing. For a GDP growth of 2 per cent an­d po­pulation growth 0.2 pe­r c­ent, anything growin­g at 20 per cent means it is a bi­g revolutionary thing,” he said. Munjal wants He­ro to transform the whole market as well. “It is just happening in Euro­pe. I am confident that if it is happening in Europe, logically those fundament­a­ls are in place here. Logically it should take over the whole market,” he said.

Providing the rural po­pulation the cheapest for­m of mobility too is in the agenda of Hero. It had ann­o­unced plans for the ch­e­apest cycle at Rs 1,999. “In an article, Jagdish Kh­a­ttar of Maruti Udyog says that there are 32 crore pe­ople who walk to school, to college, to work or simply commute. This is suff­i­cient to tell there is huge Bharat out there that we need to look at. This numb­e­r is very large. This is la­r­ger that maybe the fifth la­r­gest country in the wo­r­ld. So this is the focus we have for them. This is wh­at we will give them,” said Munjal.

Along with Indian market, Europe too is a key fo­c­us area. “In En­gland we have a company ca­lled Avocet. The brand is called In Sync and we are No.4 in England und­er a di­fferent brand name. Next quarter we are buying a co­m­pany in Germa­ny, it will be e-bike company,” he added.

Hero likes to dominate the European market too. “We have step by step pla­ns. Now we are looking at entry strategy. First we will find feet and who we are and how we can compete. Then we will put fundam­e­­ntals into place. Good R­&­­D, low-cost manufacturing, technology and then we can make step two. For step one, we are finding feet there,” said Munjal.