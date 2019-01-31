The government has transferred Rs 5.6 lakh crore to beneficiaries of NREGA, LPG subsidies and other benefits using Aadhaar-enabled payment system. It is also facilitating 9.1 crore electronic transactions such as passport services and land records through the e-governance portal.

“Good governance through the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) has been an area of focus for the government in the last four years. We have transferred a total of around Rs 5.6 lakh crore across to beneficiaries of NREGA, LPG subsidies, etc. using AePS. In addition, we are currently facilitating 9.1 crore electronic transactions such as passport services, land records, etc. through the e-governance portal,’ said Vinay Thakur, director-project development, National eGovernance Division, Ministry of Electronics and IT, while speaking at the 27th Convergence India 2019 expo and conference.

He also said that the government is also focusing extensively on developing BharatNet to bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the country.

“Out of around 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country, we have reached about 1.22 lakh, and our aim is to reach each and every household across all the regions. Moreover, the government has deployed more than 7,000 websites and 960 key applications on the cloud for faster delivery of services and improvements in the tech infrastructure,” he added.

The conference discussed topics and trends pertaining to digitization, fintech, telecom, IoT, cloud and big data, mobile technologies, and digital transformation in India.

“India is set to reach approximately USD 450 billion worth of transactions by 2022. The retail lending sector has the biggest untapped opportunity and fintech will play a very important role in developing the market for digitally driven lending services. However, it will be imperative to improve digital and financial literacy to tap into the rural sector, where the scale of opportunity is comparatively much greater than the urban markets where the presence of fintech is more widespread at present,” said Probir Roy, Co-founder, PayMate India.