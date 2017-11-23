Global studios, broadcasters come shopping to India

A large contingent of global producers, film studios, broadcasters, distributors, content acquisition heads and financiers of entertainment shows for kids and general audience has descended on Bangalore last week end.

They were on an exploratory expedition. CBBC, the children’s channel of BBC, Turner Broadcasting, Jetpack Distribution, that sells kids shows in around 200 countries, Technicolor, Game Developers’ Association of Australia, Mighty Serious, an Australian specialist in behaviour-change gamification studio, League of Geeks, a Melbourne-based gaming studio, Just B, a digital content sourcing firm based in Paris are some of the names who were part of this content hunt. They came from the UK, the US, Mexico, France, USA and Australia, scouting for animated content, mostly targeted at kids in the age group of 3 to 12.

Some 117 animation stories, cartoon movies, CG games and other AVGC (animation, visual FX, games & comics) IPs, created by game developers, animators and VFX experts in India, were shown to these visitors, in a marathon pitching session.

Both Zia Bales, acquisition head at Turner Broadcasting and Tim Searle, head animation at CBBC Productions have said they have added India to their sourcing destinations and were very serious about the work happening in the AVGC space in the country.

Alison Warner, vice president at Technicolor Creative Department, too said, “There is an international curiosity to evaluate Indian talent in the development, co-production and acquisition spaces.’’

“It is tough to get the mind of the potential audience, but working through cross-country collaboration can get the right product. And that’s why we are here in India for the first time,’’ said Dominic Gardiner, CEO at Jetpack Distribution, who formerly was the director acquisition (of content) at The Walt Disney Company and Channel Manger of Cartoon Network at Turner.

So have you found your pick? “Well, it is work in progress,’’ says Antony Reed, Games development Association of Australia. “We need not find something just perfect and ready for broadcast, but we have seen the quality, the creativity and the talent available here. Products should travel through collaboration to reach the global markets.’’

Here comes a piece of advice from a veteran in the global AVGC industry.

“India is a land of myriads of stories and you guys possess an uncanny knack of story-telling. That means, there is something going naturally in favour of India and on the top of it, there is a lot of quality talent in creativity, graphic designing and animated art. That’s why guys in global entertainment business want to come shopping here. But, story-telling for the entire world is a tough game and Indian creators have to develop special expertise for it. Also, most buyers are English-speaking while most Indian pitchers find it tough to describe their story property in that language. It is also critical to work on selling ability,’’ cautioned Dan Sarto, co-founder, publisher, editor-in-chief, Animation World Network.

Teaching the tips and tricks of pitching was Biren Ghose, president of ABAI, an apex body for animation industry. “This exclusive B2B session was designed to connect IP owners and content creators with global production houses. The response has been very encouraging and we are waiting for the outcome,’’ said Ghose.