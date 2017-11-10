GE breast cancer device to reach 500 million women

GE Healthcare in partnership with US-based UE Lifesciences has launched a breast cancer detection device, iBreastExam (iBE) in India. GE wants to take this device to over 500 million women across India, South Asia, Africa and SEast Asia.

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women worldwide with 1.67 million new cases diagnosed annually. Of this, India has a share of 150,000 cases, said GE Healthcare (sustainable solutions) president and CEO Terri Bresenham.

But, a vast majority of br­e­ast cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage in developing countries. In India, more than 60 per cent of all such cases are detected at an advanced stage. “Breast cancer has to be downstaged as early detection is critical for survival,’’ she said.

Some 52 per cent of all breast cancer cases and 60 per centof breast cancer-related deaths now occur in developing countries, as per World Health Organisation statistics. By 2020, 70 per cent of all breast cancer cases will emerge from developing countries.

“Our objective to provide less-expensive, easy-to-use, painless and radiation free screening tools to people in developing countries. The screening cost will be one fourth of the cost of a mammogram, said Mihir Shah, CEO of UE Lifesciences.

iBE is an innovative, validated mobile breast screening device designed for use by primary health workers, obstetricians and gynaecologists to identify breast abnormalities, tissue thickness issues in asymptomatic women, he said. “iBreastExam can truly create access where none exists right now across our partnership geography,” said Shah.

Around 50,000 women in Maharashtra are screed for breast cancer using iBE. Si­m­ilar screening sessions will be held in J&K and Rajast­h­an. The project has been mentored and invested by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Ranjan Pai of Manipal Education and Medical Group and Unitus Seed Fu­nd, a social impact investor in affordable affordable heal­t­hcare. ­Today more lives were being lost to breast cancer in India than any other country, it occurs in one in 28 women over their life time, and of that half the cases were in women under 50 of age. The surviving rate is 52 per cent that India losing one out of two women to breast cancer, which is in contrast to the US where 8 out of 10 women survive.