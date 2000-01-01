This festive season not that sparkling for auto sales

The passenger vehicle industry, one of the most important economic growth indicators in India, slowed down in October after hitting a double-digit growth of 11.32 per cent in September.

While sales grew at fast pace at Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker by sales, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, they fell at Hyundai Motor India, country’s second largest car maker by sales, Mahindra, Honda Cars and Ford. Other car makers shied away from disclosing sales numbers today.

But auto honchos and analysts say there is nothing to worry much as the September and October car sales together have clocked good growth.

Also, cumulative car sales growth in the last seven months showed a growth trajectory and this momentum would continue backed by good rains, and new car launches.

“Festive season sales were split this year as Dussera came in September and Diwali in October. But if we combine the sales of these two months, our sales grew 6 per cent,” Jnaneshwar Sen, senior vice-president, sales and marketing at Honda Cars India told Financial Chronicle. This sales momentum would continue, he added.

Sridhar V, senior auto analyst and partner at Grant Thornton India, said sales in September were skewed due to festival season and GST. “Sales do go up and down in certain months, but in the last seven months, the cumulative growth has been good. This momentum will continue backed by new car launches which will boost incremental growth,” he argued.

Sales at Maruti Suzuki, the bellwether of the industry, jumped 9.3 per cent at 135,128 vehicles in October 2017, up from 123,684 units it sold in the same month last year.

While sales of its entry-level Alto and the Wagon R declined 4.2 per cent at 32,490 units, the quintet of compact cars – Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Dzire – registered solid 24.7 per cent growth with sale of 62,480 units.

But sales at Hyundai Motor India, fell 0.83 per cent last month at 49,588 cars, down from 50,017 units it sold last year.

Sales at Mahindra & Mahindra, too fell 5 per cent at 23,413 units during the festive season. UVs, its forte, de-grew by 6 per cent with models including the Bolero, Thar, TUV300, Scorpio, and XUV500 clocking sales of 22,040 units.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector at M&M, said, “The auto industry has had a mixed month in terms of sales in October. The build up to Dhanteras and Diwali was good but the demand tapered off subsequently.”

But sales at Tata Motors grew just 1 per cent at 16,475 cars on the back of new- generation vehicles like the Tiago, Tigor and Hexa and the recently launched compact SUV, Nexon.

“Nexon is currently witnessing a waiting period of around 8 weeks. We maintain cautious optimism in the market and hope to see this momentum continue,” Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles at Tata Motors, said.

Honda Cars too de-grew by 8.6 per cent at 14,234 units last month, down from 15,567 units it sold last year. “There have been some market disruptions on account of GST and additional cess implementation in the last few months which resulted in pre-buying ahead of festive period this year,” Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India, said.

However, sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor grew 6 per cent at 12,403 units last month.

“The festive season gave a positive push to sales. There is a spur in the customer demand. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner continue to enjoy good growth in demand and we are utilizing our plant to the maximum capacity to ensure the waiting period is reduced,” N Raja, director and senior vice-president, sales & marketing at TKM said.

But sales at Ford India fell 43.82 per cent at 4,218 units, down from 7,508 cars it sold last year. “The ramp-up for new model introduction has impacted our wholesales for October,” Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director at Ford India said.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com