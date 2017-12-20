Coulomb new Apple India sale head

Cupertino based technology company Apple Inc has named Michel Coulomb as the new head of sales for the company in India after its earlier chief Sanjay Kaul stepped down from the post with immediate effect to boost the sales.

Apple did not reply to an email over the change of guard in India while sources said Coulomb would take charge immediately.

With a meagre marketshare Apple struggling to withstand the India conditions which have just made all its phones a bit more expensive.

According to industry sources demonetisation and GST have impacted Apple’s sales in India. Yesterday the company announced a hike in iPhone prices because of the 5 per cent import duty imposed by the government.

This could put further pressure on the numbers in a price sensitive market like India where Chinese and India handset makers are offering fully- loaded handsets at sub Rs 4000 price points. With 120 crore people with mobile handsets, growth in India, where Apple is yet to reach a countable marketshare market share, is crucial for it.