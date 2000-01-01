Car sales skid this Diwali despite discounts, freebies

Car makers from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai to luxury car firms such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover are offering Rs 20,000 to Rs 10 lakh freebies, discounts and benefits ahead of Diwali to lure buyers but sales are down 25 per cent.

“Despite of hefty freebies, free accessories, free insurance or registration, gold coin, low interest schemes, discounts on annual maintenance contracts and cash discounts, sales of car models across dealers have been down by 25-30 per cent against last Diwali season,” a prominent car dealer told Financial Chronicle.

He said the Diwali festival buying show seemed to be over. “The market continues to be weak this year. Sales should have picked up last week. Now it will not pick up momentum,” another dealer said. They said brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Vol­kswagen failed to attract a siz­able number of buyers despite Rs 50,000 discount.

In fact, discounts and be­nefits ranged from 10-20 per cent in some models car firms, which varies from city to city. Apart from that dealers also offer their own sch­emes to ensure more sales during Diwali, which witnesses 20-25 per cent of the total annual car sales.

Dealers said Maruti Suz­uki has been offering benefits up to Rs 40,000 on Alto, Swift and Celerio to push sales. But there are no discounts on the top-selling models like Dzire, Baleno and Brezza. In fact, certain variants of Baleno have 6-week waiting period. Maruti Suzuki, is planning to introduce the all-new Swift in the coming months, and therefore, it wants to liquidate the existing stock.

Hyundai too, India’s second largest car maker, is offering Rs 80,000-90,000 be­n­efits on Grand i10, its best selling model. Benefits wo­rth Rs 50,000 are offered on new Hyundai Xcent, laun­ched just two months ago.

M&M, India’s biggest SUV maker by sales, is offering Rs 50,000 benefits on XUV500 as well as Rs 45,000 on TUV300 and Rs 42,500 on Scorpio. Italian Fiat band, which is struggles to boost sales, is offering one of the biggest discounts. Benefits offered by it range from Rs 50,000 on Urban Cross and Abarth Punto to Rs 1.1 lakh on Avventura.