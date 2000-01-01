Candidates do not want machine to take over hiring

Companies and recruitment agencies are fast adopting technology-driven processes in hiring to increase efficiencies. But it seems, it has not gone well with the candidates. A recent survey finds that majority candidates find it frustrating when machine takes over man.

As per the Tech and Touch survey conducted by Randstad India, 78 per cent of the respondents agreed that they perform much better in personal interviews as compared to automated tests. Interestingly, 79 per cent of the youngsters aged between 21and 26 years also subscribed to this view point. As many as 58 per cent stated that an overly automated interview process would be less transparent and will not provide the essential feedback they are seeking for. A whopping 83 per cent mentioned that technology makes the interview process more efficient but significantly less personal and 86 per cent of the respondents aged 36 and above too thought so.

More than half of the respondents (52 per cent) of the respondents said that they have in fact gone through an interview process, a significant part of which was carried out completely or aided by technology; the top three technology interventions being online interviews - Skype/Google hangout, behavioral and technical online assessments , followed by automated calling apps.

Almost all of the survey respondents (94 per cent) also believed that at least one round of the interview process needs human intervention. Close to 75 per cent believed that three or more interactions are a must during a standard interview process to make the hiring experience feel even more personal. Almost 88 per cent mentioned that they would be more inclined to join a company where the HR team engages with them personally during the pre-joining period.

“The findings of this survey reinforce what we at Randstad believe - that it is critical to strike the right balance between ‘tech’ and ‘touch’ to deliver on our promise to candidates and clients to provide the best match, rooted in great service. In today’s hyper competitive environment, an organization’s ability to adapt the hiring process to the expectations of the diverse candidate community will certainly have a direct impact on its efforts to be a talent magnet," Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India said.

“While technology, including AI, machine learning and automation, will play an increasingly important role in sourcing and selecting the right candidate for the right job, the touch piece of the recruitment process is becoming increasingly important. Leveraging technology to enable better, more personal touch is the crucial combination for sustainable growth", he added.