Bachchan’s flair for investment equals his skill on silver screen

Shahenshah of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 on Wednesday. Reams have been written about his enviable success on the big screen as well as telly tube. But not much is known about the ace investor in him.

Bachchan is a bold investor. He has an uncanny knack to pick medium and small cap stocks that will give big returns. His well-known investments include those in Just Dial, Nitin Fire Protection Industries, Stampede Capital and Fineotex Chemicals.

He has picked little known Kisan Mouldings, a Mumbai-based a plastic products company focused on manufacturing plastic pipes and moulded furniture, for his latest investment. The stock’s performance tells how smart an investor the actor is.

Last month, Kisan Mouldings announced issuance of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 on preferential basis at a premium of Rs 108.90 apiece. It further said Bachchan will subscribe 2,00,000 equity shares of Kisan Mouldings, which would come at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore. On Wednesday, Kisan Mouldings share closed at Rs 130.95 which means he has already made a notional gain of Rs 24 lakh from his investments in Kisan Mouldings in just about a month.

Bachchan was allotted 62,794 shares of telephone search engine Just Dial in 2011 before the initial public offer as an endorsement deal. The value of these shares is now over Rs 2.53 crore. Earlier in January 2014, Just Dial shares shot up to all-time high and Bachhan’s holdings were worth more than Rs 10 crore. In Stampede Capital, Bachchan holds 2.38 per cent stake as on September 30, 2017 worth Rs 3.56 crore. He had sold 0.10 per cent stake during July-September quarter as he had held 2.48 per cent stake in the company as on June 30, 2017.

His another investment choice was Fineotex Chemical in which the superstar held 4.65 per cent stake as on March 31, 2016. He diluted his stake in the next quarter, reducing the stake to less than 1 per cent.

In August 2015 he bought 15 lakh shares of Nitin Fire and Protection Industries, which led to the stock surging 9.9 per cent in a single day. The 15 lakh shares are now worth more than Rs 1.16 crore. However, it is not clear whether he has added more shares or sold some of his holdings as his stake when he bought them were less than 1 per cent of the total shareholding of the company.

The angry young man in reel life for sure has a good head on his shoulders when it comes to investment in real life.