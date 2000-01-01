ASCI objects to Kellogg’s health claims, Deepika Padukone’s ad appearance

The Advertising Standards Council of India has taken objection to the advertisements of several food brands, including Kellogg’s breakfast cereal and GD Foods Tops brand jams, sauces, marmalades and ketchups for making unsubstantiated claims.

It also found the appearance of actor Deepika Padukone (in pic) in Kellogg’s commercial against the Guidelines of Celebrities in Advertising. The advertisement claims that Kellogg’s Special K is “high in protein and fibre” and that it “makes one feel full and keeps hunger pangs away.” ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Council found the claim to be false, as it is not applicable for the serving size of the product and in the context of a product positioned for weight management, it is misleading by ambiguity.

The visual of Deepika Padukone, when seen in conjunction with the claims, is likely to mislead consumers regarding the product efficacy as the advertiser is not able to submit any evidence that the celebrity is in agreement with the claims being made in the advertisement in general and where she claims this to be her experience in particular. This contravenes the Guidelines for Celebrities in Advertising. Also, the disclaimers in the advertisement are not legible.

In case of GD Foods, Tops brand of strawberry jam, pineapple jam and orange marmalade have been making claims of being rich in energy and fibre, “enough to boost your day.”

The mango jam claims that it provides antioxidants to fight against cancer, while the tomato ketchup and co­ntinental sauce claim to gu­ard against prostate cancer.

GD Foods says Tops Zingy snack sauce has anti-cancer and cardiovascular disease fighting properties. Further, consuming Tops Classic sa­uce two or more times in a week can help in cutting the risk of prostate cancer. All these were not substantiated with evidence of product efficacy and he­nce were misleading by exaggeration.

In the personal care category, the visuals of Hindustan Unilever’s Dove Hair Fall Rescue shampoo showing lesser hair fall for Dove were found to be misleading by exaggeration. Also, HUL’s Fair and Lovely Anti Marks Treatment has no clinical study supporting the advertisement’s claims of “100 per cent marks reduced.” One of the pre-requisites of the study is that the subjects are required to avoid exposure to sun in excess of 30 minutes. In the absence of such a disclaimer, the advertisement was considered to be misleading by omission.

Olivia Health Care’s Oli­via Herb Bleach claims to be “enriched with haldi, chandan, nimbu and Aloe Vera.” It was not substantiated with supporting data showing pr­e­sence of these ingredients in the product. Also, the cla­i­ms “dermatologically tested,” “no burning,” “no itchi­ng,” “no redness,” and “no lo­ng hours of waiting” were not substantiated.