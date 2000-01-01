5% e-com transactions fraudulent

In e-commerce, transactions representing five per cent of the total Gross Merchandise Value is fraudulent. Almost half of online retail consumers have experienced some fraud directly or indirectly. India stands amongst the top four countries in the Asia Pacific region in terms of highest digital adoption, digital banking account sign-up and utilisation. The fast pace at which digital adoption has happened also has seen rise in digital frauds, finds global information services company Experian, in its Asia Pacific Fraud Insights report. Experience finds high adoption of mobile apps is one of the reasons why Indians are seeing high levels of digital fraud. Indian consumers have maximum number of shopping apps per person- average three apps. Cash-on-delivery payment remains a necessary evil among the payment mix.

In financial services too, India has seen rise in fraudulent activity across different segments. Frauds increased 65 per cent in auto loans against last year, 45 per cent in personal loans, 36 per cent and 34 per cent in mortgage and two-wheeler loans. Experian’s fraud detecting application Hunter was able to save Rs 10,200 crore in the BFSI sector last year.