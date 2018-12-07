‘IT enterprises suffering from dated tech & talent’

Many enterprises today are hindered by a patchwork of applications and talent trained for yesterday’s technology. The world of enterprise IT is experiencing a seismic shift that is both technical and cultural. Companies need systems that are boundaryless, adaptable and radically human to thrive in a world of constant change and to be able to innovate at scale, said a recent Accenture study titled “Future Systems.”

But the irony is that, all the above are happening when everyone is surrounded by a rapidly evolving competitive playing field shaped by technology including practically infinite computing power; a nonstop flow of data and countless new uses of artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) technologies.

Noting that the current style of IT isn’t suited to constant and accelerating change, the report stated that companies need to purposely evolve to approaches that are more experimental, agile and resilient. This requires totally new ways of thinking, working and innovating, with a workforce that adapts to the relentless pace of technology. Companies should no longer think of their applications, infrastructure and employees as discrete, standalone entities, but as interconnected, living systems.

Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services said, “Companies are facing an achievement gap when it comes to innovation. They are investing in it and succeeding in pockets, but struggle to achieve repeatable success across their enterprise.” “Instead, organisations need boundaryless, adaptable, radically human systems that allow them to innovate at scale while unlocking value currently trapped by legacy systems and processes. The result is future-ready systems formed by combining applications, data and infrastructure, along with talent strategies based on human plus machine collaboration and supported by an extensive ecosystem,” he added.

The report identifies the following three fundamental characteristics of thriving future systems and the steps needed to achieve long-term success and transform the way we work and live: Boundaryless: The conventional IT stack has reached its practical limit for fuelling business innovation. Today’s emerging systems are breaking down barriers—within the IT stack, between companies, and between humans and machines—creating new space for innovation.

Adaptable: Adaptable systems minimise the friction that hinders a company’s ability to scale new innovations with speed. Using data and machine intelligence, these systems learn, improve and adapt by themselves, helping businesses thrive in the face of dynamically changing environments.

Radically human: Technology interfaces are creating elegant and simple experiences that are centered around business and customer demands. Companies should start by designing systems that adjust to people—and stop expecting people to adjust to systems.