Wounds & whispers

Being The Other: The Muslim in India has the great advantage of having, as its author, veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi, who has viewed from close quarters the making of India’s history and the shaping of its politics. The advantage is of a dual sort, for he is a quintessential Indian muslim who grew up revelling in syncretism but watched, with the passage of time, the breaking of chemical bonds in his country’s structure, buckling under high pressure from fierce catalysts.



Published by Aleph, this book is about rips and tears in the fabric of India’s composite culture — the politically-driven “othering” of muslims, as Naqvi refers to it. But being part-memoir, it lends itself to emotion and beauty, not to mention nostalgia of a queer sort — making its reader pine for something that is, for all purposes, a borrowed memory. For he speaks of the confluence of Awadhi and Brajbhasha, of Awadh’s last ruler Wajid Ali Shah playing a “rather unlikely Radha” in Krishna-Leela performances, and Kazi Nazrul Islam, national poet of Bangladesh, writing verses “soaked in references to Kali, Shakti, Durga and Shiva.”



But, perhaps, the crowning touch is this verse from Mohsin Kakorvi: Samte Kashi se chala janibe Mathura badal, jab talak Braj mein Kanhaiya hai yeh khulne ka nahin, (The clouds are moving ecstatically from Kashi to Mathura and the sky will remain covered with dense clouds as long as there is Krishna in Braj)”, which was written not on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday, but that of Prophet Mohammad!



Beyond that nostalgia, though, Naqvi traces significant events beginning with 1857 — the First War of Indian Independence — and systematically stacks up historical evidence to reveal how the idea that India’s partition was the result of Jinnah’s desire —and of muslims in general — to have a separate nation, is a falsehood fed over and over until it had the ring of truth. It was, in fact, the idea of “hindu raj” and the ambitions of the Congress that resulted in the country being split along the fault lines. He shows with evidence how Maulana Azad, staunchly opposed to the two-nation theory, tried to convince Mahatma Gandhi to intervene and the latter had promised him that partition would only occur “over my dead body.” However, in subsequent days, Gandhi’s meetings with Mountbatten and then an extended one with Sardar Patel completely reversed his stand, for he now became openly in favour of it.



Some of the most engrossing sections of the book include his 1990 interview of Bhaurao Deoras, the most important RSS ideologue of the time and Naqvi’s account of when he was asked to interview Indira Gandhi for the Sunday Times — in which interview “Mrs Gandhi” absolutely spoke nothing! But, perhaps, the most brilliant thing here is Naqvi’s itinerary of a syncretic India, as offered to Murli Manohar Joshi for his 1991 Ekta Yatra. It is a perfect bharat darshan’, a journey every Indian must surely embark on, once in a lifetime.



His last chapter, though, perfectly sums up the situation of the ordinary Indian muslim, who is told “your team has lost” when India wins against Pakistan. Naqvi’s book moves step by step through the changes in India’s leadership and shows how hard-hindutva, soft-hindutva alternately landed blows on the country. That is all very well. But will these facts be palatable to his readers, given the socio-political scenario in India right now? More importantly, will his work have any bearing on the course of this nation? Naqvi’s analysis is meticulous and mostly accurate, but in terms of conclusions it offers nothing you and I haven’t heard before. The question is: who’s listening?



