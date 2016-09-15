Why Ganesh is missing from Ganeshotsav

When you read this on Friday, many Mumbaikars will be heaving a sigh of relief and taking the plugs out of their ears. Because yesterday was the tenth and last day of Ganeshotsav, the day of visarjan — when most of the large Ganesh idols are immersed in the sea to cries of “Ganpatibappa morya, pudchya varshi lavkar ya.” (It’s a farewell in Marathi, which devotees, especially children, shout with gusto, asking Ganesh to come back again early next year).



Most motorists stay at home on the visarjan day, but life is complicated by the fact that there are small immersion days right through the festival. Some families keep their Ganesh only for one and a half days: so the idol is brought in on the first day, and is out the next. The fifth and seventh days are fairly major visarjan days — something we forgot and visited a friend’s house in Cuffe Parade on day five. Coming back home, we shared the road with immersion processions and got lost: Although the police had cordoned off half the road for motorists, which reveller respects a barrier made of rope? It took us nearly 45 minutes to cover a 500-metre stretch, not just because of the processions, but also because both sides of the road were lined with people watching the Ganesh idols go by.



Captive in our car, I thought of how Ganeshotsav now reveals the class divide — “us” versus “them”. “Us”, who live in Mumbai’s many high-rises and think only of traffic jams and the noise; “them”, who live in chawls or hutments or slums, and make the festival an extended celebration lasting ten days. “Us” families watch from our tenth-floor balconies, as boys and girls dance with abandon to the thumping beats of amplified sound. Behind Shivaji Park in Dadar, a largely residential area, noise levels touched 112-113 decibels, with boisterous contributions from drums, DJs and metal cymbals. Even in the so-called silence zones, where permissible levels are 50 decibels by day and 40 decibels at night, the actual level recorded was nearly 110 decibels! Are all Ganesh worshippers deaf?



“Worshipper” is probably not an accurate word to use here, because Ganeshotsav stopped being about worship a long time ago. Now, it’s all about money. The biggest Ganpati mandal in town has traditionally been the Lalbaugcha Raja (The Raja of Lalbaug, a crowded area in mid-town Mumbai). However, this raja is not the richest, but the GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganpati at King’s Circle (again a crowded mid-town area, once famous as a hub of the now-defunct tramway). The GSB mandal has just announced a record collection of Rs 8.15 crore, a figure made even more remarkable by the fact that the idol here is kept for just five days!



Here’s a quote from their spokesperson: “Last year, we collected Rs 7.95 crore. This year, we have crossed Rs 8.15 crore and are expecting the advertising revenue to add another one crore.” Advertising revenue! Ganesh—the remover of obstacles and the initiator of new beginnings—needs to advertise? Obviously not — it is sponsors who festoon the streets and nearby buildings with their flashy banners and pay good money for the privilege. Money also comes in the form of donations from devotees: the GSB mandal had 8.5 lakh people queuing up for darshan this year. Then there are also pujas, for which you can pay individually.



As many as 66,411 pujas were performed this year, which betters the last year’s record of 60,000. Apparently, the puja “menu” offers 42 different types of “puja” to choose from, including tulabharam, where you are weighed against grains or coconuts or sugar. Incidentally, this year the mandal started booking seva and puja on a mobile app. Ganesh’s mouse now takes on a different meaning, doesn’t it?



Money spent on setting up the mandal for the Lalbaugcha Raja was Rs 67 lakh. But that figure was bested by a mandal at Wadala, which spent Rs 1 crore! Andhericha Raja, the large Ganesh in the more distant suburb of Andheri, had a problem of its own: the mandal had so many people lining up to sponsor the set-up that the organisers held a lottery. But even that became unmanageable.



Mumbai is said to have a total of 15,000 Ganesh mandals, of which, at least, 6,000 have idols ranging from large to very large and exceedingly large in terms of size. Industry body Assocham calculates that India’s annual revenue from Ganeshotsav is Rs 20,000 crore, a major portion coming from Mumbai. Somewhere hidden behind these large sums of money generated, sponsored, spent and donated, there is an elephant god called Ganpati, whom, once upon a time, we quietly prayed to. Most of us can’t find him anymore.



