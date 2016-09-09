What to do with skywalks, the white elephants

Who pays for a thousand rupee crore folly? No one, if you are one of the privileged few who work for the government. And if you work for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (better known as MMRDA), you do indeed work for the Maharashtra government. The MMRDA boss is the state’s urban development minister and very often — as is the case today — this is a prized portfolio pocketed by the chief minister himself. In the case of this particular folly, though, you can’t blame Devendra Fadnavis because decisions to construct skywalks were taken before his time.



Skywalks is the kind of romantic description dreamed up by builders for their new, unsold, glamorous properties. What they are, are footbridges, or more fancifully, elevated walkways, designed for pedestrians so they can walk above the traffic. Please note that the previous sentence uses the words “designed for” and not “designed by”, for no pedestrian of any shape, size, age or gender would have asked for these extravagances.



Apparently the MMRDA wunderkinds thought these would serve the objective of “efficient dispersal of commuters from congested areas to strategic locations, such as bus stations, taxi stands, shopping areas and vice-versa.” The “vice-versa” applies when you want to get to suburban railway stations where a majority of skywalks are located. Of the 50 planned, 37 have been completed.



The first skywalk came up in 2008 and goes from Bandra station to Kalanagar Junction, a length of 1.3 km. It is said to be used by 1 lakh pedestrians daily. This is probably the most successful of the 37, simply because it provides a pedestrian route where none existed earlier. The two big white elephants are at Bandra West and at Nana Chowk. The former looms in a straight line over one of Mumbai’s busiest road corridors, a far too narrow road connecting south to north Mumbai, and which now takes in the traffic coming in from the Sea Link as well. It is 864m long and very, very high. The one at Grant Road rises like King Kong over one of the city’s busiest traffic junctions, its thick aluminum clad columns supporting a walkway 650m long. It’s obvious that the brilliant minds at MMRDA who designed these were neither designers, nor city planners. They were neither traffic experts, nor pedestrians. They had neither expertise, nor commonsense. But, aha, they had money to spend!



Let’s look at the reason skywalks are needed in the first place. Most of them are near suburban railway stations and as everyone who lives in Mumbai knows, these trains carry a huge ocean of commuters (7 million people per day). When they spill out of their precarious perches in the trains, commuters find the exits and narrow roads from the stations clogged with shops, hawkers and waiting taxis and auto rickshaws. It’s a clutter which would tax the abilities of the best navigation experts.



So what is the solution commonsense would suggest to you? Move the hawkers, relocate shops and create taxi stands a small distance away. But these solutions are cost-effective — and cost-effective is not what you want to be when you work at MMRDA. So the pedestrians asked to move upwards.



Would you, if you were in that situation, climb to a pedestrian walkway that was about three floors up above you? Or would you rather walk in a horizontal direction, braving the parked taxis, dodging hawkers etc? The latter, I would think. The latter, in fact, is what almost all pedestrians think because except for that first skywalk, almost all of them do not have any pedestrians.



Their emptiness has led to many becoming dormitories for the city’s homeless or shelters for druggies. Courting couples too, I am told are seen there, though if they can be seen, that would kind of defeat the purpose I would think. This non-usage has led to two things. First, and most important, the unofficial abandonment of the remaining skywalk projects. And second, a proliferation of fanciful ideas on what to do with them. One suggestion is to make them hawkers’ plazas, the second from an artistic political family, to make them into art galleries.



MMRDA should invite citizens to contribute ideas on how to use the skywalks which would make some amends for not asking them whether to build them in the first place. I am jumping the gun to give my suggestions. During the day, make some of them into food plazas, so some hawkers find a less crowded space in which to operate. Make the others into jogging tracks for those who want the exercise but lack the space. In the night, make them all into dormitories for people to sleep in. Charge all users a nominal amount in order to pay for cleanliness and maintenance. Then the white elephants might turn grey — and serve some small social purpose.



