We can do with some old world courtesy any day

I read somewhere, “If you want a friend, get a dog.” How true in today’s mistrusting times. People are so self absorbed that if you lend a friendly ear — or a helping hand — they think there must be a hidden agenda. Hidden motive, a you-scratch-my-back-I scratch-yours motive.



Gone is the belief in the pure good nature of humanity. I will give you a small example, my neighbour’s son asked me to read the draft of a novel he was writing and give him feedback. The boy’s father overheard us discussing feminism and retorted, “I hope you aren’t turning him into a mama’s boy! He should be outdoors playing football rather than indoors doodling on paper!” Before having an apoplectic fit, I swallowed my ego whole and said, “Trust him. One day he could write a bestseller... he has a way with words.” The “daddy man” who has heartburn when any one other than himself influences his son, thought he had a brilliant repartee: “I would rather he had a way with the ladies.” Sheesh.



I was just being friendly for god’s sake, I wanted to shout at him. Being warm, friendly and deeply human isn’t a capital crime. This guy would have been happy had I been playing with his pup rather than impact his son. The kind of man who makes you feel inferior and superior in an uneasy mix. He thinks I am best in the kitchen whipping up brownies.



Thing with motherhood is you train yourself in caring. So, maybe women should care a bit less so that men are made to care more. What is the harm in being friendly, it gets your work done with the carpenter, at the supermarket, at the drycleaners. Men feel they need to only care about world wars, terrorists, starving Ethiopians, oil slicks on fire, falling stocks... I say the same goes for mugged old ladies and tortured puppies. I like to be friendly and smile in the market but most times strangers react badly to a wide smile. Like with a twitchy sciatic nerve response.



Funny though strangers can be so friendly and caring on social media, where you haven’t even seen a face! The display picture shows a warm, well groomed attractive face, but beware. In person, the mask slips. If you were to meet one of your many Facebook friends in person, friendliness would be badly misunderstood. They would prefer anonymity and swapping life stories on the net, where no one can see the real you.



Getting caught becoming friendly with a total stranger is the mother of all crimes, my neice warns. “The receptionist at the bank is your friend masi? Really?!” my neice sneers. Yes! We are friends, we smile, we chit chat and we even swap recipes. There is much to be said in favour of old fashioned courtesies.



(The writer is a theatre director and novelist)



