Take the road that leads to empowerment

The word “disease” is so dreaded, so uncomfortable to live with. Broken up it means just that, dis-ease. When the body is not at ease with itself. When there is a repression of sorts, when the body’s auto immune works against itself (rather than for it!). Sometimes the body just doesn’t know how to rest, the inner energies/emotions become chaotic. We are made up of a million cells, of physical feelings, of emotions, of thoughts, of perceptions, of desires... of so many energies in every cell of our body.! The nuts and bolts of our body cause the internal healing and hurting. For example, if a negative thought enters the mind, it’s allowed free rein. We have no filters, so, let’s say the emotion, anger, swamps and overtakes the brain.



An outer circumstance arises, a simple thing like an employee unwilling to listen to a directive.One flares up, becomes reactive. Anger comes out in harsh impulsive words, in an abrasive manner. Instead of responding, using wisdom to evaluate a situation. Rather than being sensitive to the employee, being patient, being tolerant where a solution might have worked out. At least there was a 50 per cent chance of a solution, but with a whiplash of anger the doors are shut to reconciliation. Sometimes one is unable to express an emotion, a frustration, a problem... and that repression can lead to mental and physical problems. It’s like your inner hard drive has crashed. That inner storm building up will find an outlet sometime, that’s why stress is such a killer these days.



Motivation. Self dialogue. Self counselling. Self healing. Actively engaging in life, building our core, having faith in oneself, empowering oneself. It is the key to survival. Whichever road leads to self empowerment is the correct road to take. Look at these spiritual retreats that make you do activity, like cleaning the floor, cooking, working in the garden — always teamwork exercises that help foster sensitivity. Keep making us aware of the goodness in our core, our sensitivity, our ability to nurture, tolerance, kindness, patience, courage: We have great reserves of strength. We need to tap into it. We need to be aware of it. Only “I” can help myself, only “I” can motivate myself to use the positive energies, positive emotions, positive actions needed to help me improve the quality of my life. We are willing to upgrade our new iPhone, but unwilling to upgrade and improve our own hard drive.



We can have all the mentors, gurus, friends, family and well wishers, guiding us from the back. Back seat driving, but finally it’s you in the drivers seat.



