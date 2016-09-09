Switch to a nutrition-based diet, live healthy

I don’t know if I have told you this before, but a few years ago, I was at the risk of developing heart disease and maybe even diabetes. Yes, I was vegan even then, in fact I have been vegan for 16 years now and counting. I can’t imagine how it’s already 16 years since I turned vegan, it seems like only yesterday that I was wondering what exactly is vegan and lo and behold, now I tell people how to enjoy their vegan journey. Time sure changes a lot of things doesn’t it? But coming back to what I was saying, in spite of being vegan, I realised that I had high levels of cholesterol in my blood and my sugar levels were high too.



I was flabbergasted, as I had been vegan for 10 years by then and had always thought that eating a vegan diet was all I needed to stay healthy. But on doing intensive research, I found out that just being vegan was not enough, it was equally important to consume the right kind of vegan food. Eating no animal products was one thing, but eating processed food, and chips and wafers and chiwda and samosas, just because they were vegan… in no way was that a healthy diet! Added to this, I used a fair amount of oil while cooking and was not averse to making pakodas on a rainy afternoon or finger chips or potato wedges… in fact I looked forward to these foods and considered them treats to make my day better!



On reading the books Reverse and Prevent Heart Disease by Caldwell Esselstyn Jr and Program for Reversing Diabetes: The Scientifically Proven System for Reversing Diabetes Without Drugs by Neal Barnard, I realised that just because I did not consume any food from an animal — in other words food with cholesterol and saturated fat in it — did not mean I could not develop heart disease or get adult onset diabetes. The truth was, the food I ate provided no nutrition whatsoever and in fact contributed to trans fats, or bad fats, in my body. I ate hardly any fruits. I did not exercise, which may have burnt off some of the fat I was consuming. I did not eat whole grains. These were all ingredients for bad health.



I immediately started my fight against heart disease and impending adult onset diabetes by switching to a nutrition-based diet. I gave myself a target time of three months. And I managed to reverse all the values, and lose weight too. All by eating healthy and watching my fat intake.



Your aim should be to get enough nutrients like calcium, iron, proteins, amongst other nutrients and Omega 3, from your vegan diet. If you consume a healthy diet which is rich in vegetables, mushrooms, fruit, walnuts and almonds, flax seeds, pulses and whole grains, avoid animal products, intersperse it with soya, use the correct type of fat for cooking (non refined cold-pressed oils or no oil), unless of course you are diabetic or have heart disease in which case any fat is a no-no, walk every day, you will do fine. Of course, if your doctor has specifically advised you to avoid either exercise or a specific type of food group, please listen to him/her.



Just remember to always keep your food wholegrain, oil free, vegan and you will realise that it will automatically be nutritious. Your health will improve.



(The writer is a vegan chef and author of The Vegan Kitchen: Bollywood Style!)



