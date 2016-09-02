Stop the self pity, choose your destiny

People are always blaming their circumstances for what they did not get or for what they have become or for what never came to them or for how better life could have been!



Let’s really examine excuses and circumstances. Normally an excuse is why we didn’t do something, a reason plausible or not. You know how we rationalise procrastination or inaction or laziness or doubt or fear. We explain to ourselves why we could not do an action or take a decision. A good example would be, “I didn’t have the time.” Or, “I’m too old”. Or, “Oh today is not a good day, I feel unwell.” Or, “My god, how could I? He would never have let me.” Or, “I don’t have the money.”



Now circumstances are the present, the truth as it is, at this moment. The truth that defines your situation. For example, one could be destitute at this time or one could be so busy with no time to breathe or one could be stuck in a joyless posting in Siberia. Circumstances limit our choices, limit our options. They could generally be the reason we are not happy.



Picture this. The circumstances for Anita is just this, she has a job, needs to work, has no cook, must get the kids ready and fed before putting them on the school bus, must run to work, must get back in time to feed the family and then walk the dog. She is a single parent, this is her lot.



Situations, on the other hand, are based on experiences, on feelings, on risks, on choices, on challenges, that makes us play out a role. It is situations that throw our life into chaos, into confusion or even into clarity.



Here is the rub, though. We believe circumstances are beyond our control. But who is to say this situation will last forever? Who is to say if we act differently, the situation cannot change? We don’t have to become victims of circumstances forever. Unless we choose to. We are meant to live through our circumstances, not get stuck in them.



For example, I had a friend who said she had a lousy job karma: She lost more jobs than people lost their house keys. Till she sat herself down one day and did some serious self counselling and decided the change must come from within. Rather than choosing the comfort of the failed role and seeing herself as a victim, she decided to stick out the next job for two years and do all it takes to challenge herself. She threw herself into bettering herself and finally her boss noticed her and gave her a promotion.



It sounds easy, but it really was not for her... Though today she is stronger for having chosen to change herself. For getting out of a comfort zone, for wanting to change the situation rather than make excuses for herself., rather than wallow in self pity.



The planet is full of angry people, hurt people, lost people and confused people, who are stunned by a turn of circumstances, by a sudden grief, by a sudden turn of events. As long as we don’t see ourselves as victims and take the line of least resistance, as long as we want to save ourselves, we are on the right path of self healing.



Sometimes one is too passive, too angry, too exhausted to save oneself. That’s when excuses are washed down with large doses of self pity and sleeping pills or alcohol. The choice is always to be powerful not powerless. The writer Ackerman says, “Choice is a signature of our species.” Ultimately, we have the power to choose our own destiny.



(The writer is a theatre director and novelist)



