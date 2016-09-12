Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji festival in the desert part of Rajasthan. Including Gogaji, there were several other local snake gods, Pabuji, Delvarji, Harbuji, Ramdevji, which are popular in Rajasthan and are considered as snake-bite saviours by the community.



I was astonished when I saw that the local community is so faithful that it shuns hospitals and take the snake-bite victims to these temples instead. Betraying the trend of faith, hundreds of victims die due to improper treatment and delays. A regular priest, who has no idea about snake-bite or related treatment methods, controls the show here. He, however, understands the human behaviour to the core and uses it to manipulate the people of the community.



At the temple where snake-bite victims were being brought, I remember convincing their families to take doctor’s assistance and go to a hospital instead. But, it seemed, everyone had turned a deaf ear on me. As a result, people died.



Not to mention, many victims reached their homes safely, after the snake gods had performed their rituals. Apparently, there are 300-odd species of snakes in India and only 30-40 are poisonous enough to kill a human. Another fact: It is not necessary that every time these poisonous snakes bite somebody, they would use their venom. Sometimes snakes dry bite too, which means that they don’t want to waste the venom to kill an interfering human. The dry-bite victims get saved because the body defends them against the venom attack.



This led me to remembering the death of a forest guard’s son who was bitten by a cobra. The poor boy was taken to one of such temples and his life was given in the hands of a snake god to save. After three hours, when the god realised that he cannot help, the ailing boy was returned to the family. The death of the boy was inevitable.



Meanwhile, I was the only person in the mob of a hundred people who was speaking of getting an immediate medical attention, but absolutely no one even considered. This real-life experience is sad more because of the fact that the poor boy could have been saved.



I have been unfortunate to see many such incidents. Only thing one can do in such situations is feel helpless and watch people die as the community (for whom all snakes are equally dangerous) turns hostile if someone tries to challenge its beliefs and practices.



The innocent villagers are navigated by the wrong perceptions, which they have formed over the years through fake stories, TV serials and sham priest practiced.



Only the god knows how long this inhuman practice would continue and how many more deaths will such communities see. As of now, community that hold such beliefs need to be educated, which is indeed a long-term affair.



(The writer is a conservation biologist at Tiger Watch, Ranthambore)



