Party, but be mindful

When the week starts with Ganesh Chaturthi, you know the festive season is not that far away. Before you know it, Dusshehra and Diwali, Christmas and New Year’s will all have come and gone away. While I love the succession of the festivals — which is interspersed with the wedding and party season — it usually means that the gains of the warmer months are very quickly frittered away. With a little of planning we can enjoy this wonderful season and maintain the shape we all worked so hard to get.



At the beginning of the day, eat a good healthy breakfast. This advice applies to everyday life, so why change it over the festive season? Many people sleep in and skip breakfast during the holidays. By the time lunch or dinner comes along they are extra hungry and eat far more than they would normally. Fill up first, for those of you who enjoy their drinks, I would ask you to eat before you drink, I know many people have problems doing this and dinner at a party usually means an end to the drinks. However, drinking on an empty stomach is a sure recipe for a hangover, not to mention wrecking your diet with snacks that come your way.



Another golden rule is to pace yourself: Be judicious in how often you go out, I understand it is hard to say no, but still exercise your judgment rather than having a feast every day. Even when you are at a party — and most parties have a buffet table with delectable treats — the natural response is to pile your plate with as much of everything you can. Instead, go for more, but smaller helpings. Buffets are by their nature leisurely affairs. Use this to your advantage and take your time. This way, your stomach will have plenty of time to register that it is full, which is not the case when you scoff down a huge plate of food.



Eat with awareness: When you are standing, chatting, drinking and enjoying the entertainment, it is difficult to monitor how much you are actually eating. If possible, get a small plate, sit down at a table and be mindful about what you eat and know when to start declining. Fill your plate with fresh vegetables and salads. It is hard to avoid sweets during this time, so if necessary, have them in small quantities. You should be drinking plenty of water each day and over the holidays, this is even more important. Water is not only a great detoxifier but also aids in weight loss. Try to alternate each “bad” drink with a glass of water. Your head and stomach will thank you the next morning. Keep your hands full. Carrying a clutch bag in one hand and a glass or camera in the other is one way of not being tempted to pick extra snacks. Slip out early. It may not as much fun, but leave before the dessert. This is one way of not stockpiling the calories. It is very easy to forgo exercise after a succession of parties, if there is music do not let go of any opportunity to dance away the night, not only it is fun, but it is alos a great way to burn calories! The morning after, at least go for regular leisurely walks if you had a late night.



