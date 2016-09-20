Let's leave bird songs to birds

The questions floating amongst wildlife enthusiasts these days are: Should birdwatchers “play” bird calls to attract them? How is it adversely affecting bird’s behaviour? Is it legal? And should one draw the ethical line?



Birdwatchers play bird song recordings on their smartphones or portable players and the birds respond by calling back. Often, they seek out the source of the sound and come out of hiding. So when a birdwatcher plays a targeted bird’s call, it makes it easy for him or her to lure these birds out. Since smartphones have become common, it’s become really easy for bird photographers to take pictures of birds.



On the other hand, the number of birdwatchers playing calls has increased so much that it has become an acute problem. For instance, in north eastern India, almost every bird guide matter of factly show birds after playing back bird sounds.



The most representative example of this problem is the recently discovered bird species, bugun liocichla (liocichla bugunorum). There is only one site that is known to have the presence of this rare bird species: the Eaglenest sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh. Hordes of birdwatchers go armed with the recorded call of this rare bird. So much so, local guides say that the bird’s response to the call has drastically decreased.



The challenge is that we have no knowledge about the real number of the species: They may be very few and we are disturbing them enormously. A Kolkata-based bird expert Sumit Sen documented that some bird scientists feel that call-playback may disrupt reproductive behaviour, social systems, lead to pair break-ups, create trouble in parental care and cause stress.



There is also “evidence that prolonged high levels of circulating testosterone may incur costs that may potentially reduce lifetime fitness.” Although this was observed particularly in the case of bugun liocichla, this is a universal problem faced by many other illusive and rare birds. A team of field experts and wildlife advocates like Aditya Singh now boldly talk about the issue. They say that they have enough scientific documents and proofs to prove that playing bird song is dangerous for the birds, they also claim that it is violation of wildlife protection laws.



Chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan agree that it is illegal to play bird calls. It is like trapping a bird. The lawyers in India mostly go by the words not the spirit of the act. Some experts say that actually playing back of bird song is a new phenomenon and the impact is still not properly understood by the authority.



While rules are vague in this regard, I think one should use his or her judgement on this: Surely we don’t want something like this happening to us, then why bother birds?



(The writer is a conservation biologist at Tiger Watch, Ranthambore)



