Here's to Tolstoy

A great story is like a love affair. Entangled skeins of enchantment and wisdom, anticipation and surprise, sorrow and desire enthrall us and there is no getting away from it. What greater story to recall today than Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, in tribute to the famous Russian writer, on September 9 — the day he was born.



Published in 1869, War and Peace spans the period 1805 to 1812, and is a defining work of modern Russian culture. Located in a period of Russia’s wars with Napoleon at the beginning of the 19th century, it unfolds one of the pivotal moments of Russian history — Napoleon’s failed invasion of Russia in 1812 and recreates the country’s response to this immense crisis in an evocative interweaving of personal stories and experiences. The novel captures the historical context of the time and reflects Tolstoy’s historical interpretation of the war and its events reflect Tolstoy’s views of life and death, courage and weakness, love and selfishness, divine grace and individual action, free will and necessity. The power of the work was so great that his contemporaries read it as if it were a true chronicle of events. Tolstoy’s War and Peace is a kind of national epic — an attempt to explain Russian history. It’s almost impossible to understand the happenings and emotions of 1812 — and some would say even modern Russia itself — without engaging with this novel. Tolstoy’s genius transformed memory into fiction and then fiction back into history again.



A virtual tour of 19th century Russia, the novel moves through the cities of St Petersburg and Moscow, in and out of the palaces, the summer residence of the tsars and the vast country side, panning out to become a rich expression of cultural memory, not just of Russia, but of Europe in the 19th century.



Tolstoy worked for years on the manuscript he called 1805 and that he then retitled it War and Peace. This single phrase, dramatically, pushed the canvas of imagination to an epic scale, achieving what great literature strives towards — a happy marriage between the philosophical reflectiveness and sonority of high art and the curiosity and quick pace of a simple plot. Tolstoy wanted to appeal to a wide audience. He once observed, “To say that a work of art is good, but incomprehensible to the majority of men, is the same as saying of some kind of food that it is very good but most people can’t eat it.” Setting human passions against a backdrop of war and invasion, the glitter of courts and salons, the waste of battle fields, juxtaposing the small joys and sorrows of ordinary lives with the panorama of history, entwining some very primitive stories with philosophical questions, War and Peace grips our consciousness.



War and Peace bustles with the most vivid characters evoking deep universal human emotions. Contextually situated as they are, they transcend the limits of time and space, of culture and history to become synonymous with identities, and acquire almost archetypal and mythic dimensions. The greatness of Tolstoy’s novel lies in the way it invokes an empathetic identification with nearly every character. He depicts a vast array of characters, nearly 600 of them, from all walks of life, each one of them remarkably real and irreducibly individual and one imagines one is nearly each one of them. Almost at the same time, one becomes the lively, trusting Natasha, the brooding, cynical Prince Andrei, the idealistic scholarly Pierre. So intense is the involvement and so meticulous Tolstoy’s realism, that one can recall in colourful detail how one’s favourite character in War and Peace speaks, dresses and behaves, as if the character were someone from one’s own life.



The characters, simultaneously, belong to the world of the story and to the everywhere, any time world beyond it. We watch rapt as the characters in War and Peace endure extreme experiences and emerge at the end as quite different people and we feel we have undergone a catharsis in our lives. At one level, the distinct individuality of characters and their intense inwardness etches them indelibly in our memory; at another, they acquire significance only as their surroundings throw them into relief. The novel passes from mind to mind, showing us the world as a consciousness moves through it. It shows how various events were seen by one particular observer and then another. This is also why the story, like life, does not pass a final judgment. Like life, too, it is a living organism that is never quite the same as one remembered it from one’s last encounter with it. The novel does not offer a set of answers to life’s every situation. Instead it evokes as an attitude toward living. Tolstoy invites readers not to settle for the prescriptions of others, but to join him and his characters in their quest for deeper meaning, to keep asking the important questions and seeking out authentic experience on our own. “We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.”(Tolstoy)



A lingering insight of the experience of immersing oneself in War and Peace, is that every human being is integrally connected with one another. While none of us can control the large, impersonal forces of history, war and death, each of us can make positive choices in our everyday lives — choices that help create happiness for ourselves, our families and our communities. The great protagonist of the novel is life itself with its mysteries through which people move, part understanding their destinies, part helpless, unaware. Life, in all its countless, inexhaustible manifestations, turns with the rhythm of a kaleidoscope. “Many splendoured”, it enfolds us and carries us along with the wildness and awe of infinite possibilities.



For all its princes, and princesses, its galaxy of imposing characters, there is no hero and no heroine in the novel. Both the tsar and Napoleon make awesome appearances, but “Kings are the slaves of history,” Tolstoy wrote. At one level, the novel shows the ultimate futility of so-called “great men” trying to change the course of history by force of will, treading almost a subaltern view of history. It critiques the mainstream notion that historical events are the consequences of the actions of “heroes” and other great individuals. Tolstoy argues that great historical events are the result of many smaller events driven by the thousands of individuals involved that in turn are the result of an inverse relationship between necessity and free-will. History is both the great sweeping events beyond the control of single individuals as well as the simple choices that ordinary people make for no apparent reason at all. The world can be changed by both. Tolstoy maintains a delicate balance between stirring scenes of major historical events and intimate portraits of daily life. One of the longest novels ever written, its 361 chapters and approximately 1,500 pages, meander through ballrooms and battlefields, marriages and massacres, private lives and public spectacles. Many of the novel’s greatest moments, such as Natasha Rostova’s first grand ball, the Rostov’s wolf hunt and Prince Andrei’s vision of the “lofty infinite sky” on the battlefield at Austerlitz, are as significant as are Napoleon’s ambitions. In the final analysis, the passion and fury of history silences itself on the shore of meditative silence within, that each person has to arrive at in his or her own way.



History, Tolstoy tells us, is what happens to us. Destiny is what we do with it. We always have the power to make ethical choices. Tolstoy, after his own experience of the wars, went on to be an outspoken advocate of pacifism and a critic of power hierarchies, inspiring figures such as Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King. As he wrote once, “In all history there is no war which was not hatched by the governments, the governments alone, independent of the interests of the people, to whom war is always pernicious even when successful.” It’s unsurprising that analysts sometimes cite War and Peace as a universally relevant comment on contemporary conflicts. It also becomes a vehicle for us to interrogate our contemporary experience: The relationship between nations, freedom and autocracy, religion and power, culture and politics, and the internal conflicts between a country’s diverse social classes.



It is this universality that lends Tolstoy’s fiction to imaginative contemporary renderings. This is not just because of its story and characterisation but because of its narrative techniques. Tolstoy was a man both of another age and of our own times. Anticipating later cinematic effects, he brought a new consciousness to the novel, a narrative structure noted for its quasi-cinematic point of view, in which the novelist plays god. He knew how to move up close, focus on a scene: A young man charging with a sword, a young woman dying in childbirth. He understood both the close-up and the long shot. The writer’s eye moves easily from point to point. The pace is preternaturally cinematic: A film is made of short scenes, with quick cuts. Tolstoy gets this right.



In a manner of speaking, he anticipated, unconsciously, the modern way of viewing the world. Voluminous as text, encrusted with layers of words and verbal meanings, where not to read the text would be not to read Tolstoy at all, it demonstrates an amazing adaptability to contemporary non-textual media, such as films and TV serials.



Film and TV adaptations of the book offer sensually stunning natural imagery, spectacular war scenes and the animations and intimacies of characters speaking to us directly. The cinematic potential of War and Peace was well testified to recently, by the BBC’s racy adaptation of it in a serial that closed in February 2016. It does of course raise the question — are classics in literature destined to survive mainly as films? If literature is about the dexterous use of a verbal medium for imagination, will a visual medium augmented to new heights by new technologies, mean the celebration of a classic but the death of literature? Figure out the answer yourself. Curl up with your copy of the War and Peace. Don’t have one? Just get it.



