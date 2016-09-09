Sex & the City: Your business, alright

Years ago, as newly-weds, the spouse and I went on a trip to Kodaikanal. My husband having lived most of his life in North India was not used to the Tamil names or phrases. A temple called Kurunji Andavar was one of the places on the itinerary that I wanted to visit, as I had heard many things about it. So I mentioned it to him.



“What kind of temple is that?” he asked.



“What do you mean, what kind? If you mean the main deity, then it is dedicated to Lord Muruga,” I answered in earnest.



“But an underwear temple?” he asked and I burst into laughter when I heard how delightfully — and blasphemously — he had twisted and anglicised the name that sounded strange to him.



This story of the “underwear temple” has been narrated among much laughter to many people, over a drink or two.



It came to my mind the other day, when I read an article on snapchat on a popular woman’s magazine portal, which told you how to make money off your used underwear. I was shocked to discover that someone had sold their used panties for $5,000. I read it twice to see if it was a typo, but there was no error.



Upon investigation I found that it is a full-fledged business. There exist many people in the world, who have a fetish for worn underwear and who are willing to pay large sums of money to buy them. The lady in question who had made $5,000 apparently had to wear the same pair for three weeks, without washing them. Even though it was a health hazard, she opted to do it for the money, although there is no saying whether she cheated or not. Even reading about it grossed me out. I have no idea how people go through with such deals, presuming of course they carry them out sincerely. The websites, which offer these services, claim to be discreet.



In the television series Orange is the New Black, the main character Piper Chapman launches a trade, where the prison inmates smuggle out used underwear to men with a panty fetish, who are willing to pay for them. In June 2015, when the episode that showed this hit the television screens, Google trends showed that the search term for “used underwear” spiked to an all time high, perhaps, propelling online businesses. What was earlier taboo was now mainstream.



This “trade” does raise eyebrows and leaves many people disgusted and mortified, especially when you consider that teens as young as 14 watch the show avidly. If you take away the element of “morality” and “rightness” from this whole business model, you realise that it is like any other sale, where there is a real demand for a product, which sellers are willing to fulfil. The person selling it has no idea to whom she is selling her used wares to. The person buying it can just “add to cart” and check out, much like you do at any e-commerce site. It is an easy way to make money.



As long as the deal is between two consenting adults and isn’t illegal, it is all good. What concerns me is the effect “normalising” this kind of a thing — which sits on the fringes between pornography and prostitution — can have on young minds. It’s a quick way to make a buck, yes. The anonymity adds to its lure.



Anonymity would also mean there are no filters in check for the age of the person indulging in this. And all it takes for many teens to follow is one of their friends doing it and endorsing it as “safe”. If there are any minors getting influenced by the ease and anonymity of the internet, thinking it is “completely okay” to do it, and it is quick money after all, then it is time to raise a red flag.



Whether this is a moral degeneration or not is for each individual to decide. If someone gets their kicks out of sniffing used panties bought off the internet from strangers, then so be it. There are many other fetishes out there that are worse than this one.



And to someone with a panty fetish, the non-existent underwear temple, which my husband and I laugh about, might just be manna from heaven, or to be precise, manna from the nether regions. And what you do with your underwear is — and can be — your business.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of seven bestselling books, the latest being a non fiction, titled Why We Love the Way We do)



