Sex & the City: No kidding

Sometime back there was a raging debate going on the social media, in my circles. Someone who had a terrible experience on a flight with bawling babies chose to vent his frustration through his status message, which was bludgeoned to unrecognisable mauled remnants, each word that he dared utter was crushed by a brigade of indignant, outraged mothers who questioned his sensitivity, sexuality and lineage among other things. The poor chap beat a hasty retreat, trying to say that he doesn’t actually hate babies, but that particular flight was bad and so on, but predictably, there was no escape. In a country like ours where even the advertisers pay homage to the purchasing power of the brats in the family — after all, they have the last word as to which car and which phone the parents should use — how can anyone dare say, that children are pests?



My timeline is mostly flooded with enthusiastic parents sharing pictures of their little ones, either sleeping angelically, posing with chocolate over their mouths, smiling sweetly at the camera along with the parent, curled up sleeping with a dog or a cat, with parents proudly captioning the picture our princess or our prince. It is almost as though their children are their life’s greatest achievement. There is no life beyond the kids, once you become a parent. It defines you, it shapes you and don’t you dare think you can have any individual pursuits or interests. Your children should come first, everything you choose to do should be after their needs are taken care of.



A couple I know is childless by choice and whenever the topic of whether they have kids comes up, which is very often in a country like ours, where “are-you-married-any-kids?” is normal conversation even when you meet someone for the first time, they don’t hesitate to inform the other person that “yes, they have chosen not to have kids.” Mostly they are met with an awkward pause. People are not really sure how to react and whether they are joking.



No matter what culture you come from, avoiding parenthood is a massive social triumph, given that most societies promote the concept of happy families with a dad, a mom, a pretty house, a couple of cute kids thrown in and the mandatory dog or cat completing the picture. Never mind if the couple is happy in their marriage or not, does not matter if there is no real communication going on between the members, as long as these criteria are satisfied, all is well in the contended-family-land.



In a timeline saturated with all the above it was a pleasant surprise to hear of childfree couples throwing new-car showers and vasectomy parties! An anonymous couple printed invites and gave it to their loves ones, asking them to come over to their home full of furniture with sharp corners and exposed outlets. Another woman, Marie Assante, who runs a PR agency, posted a birth announcement for a new car, where she announced that after nine months of hard labour, she was proud to welcome Stormy Sonata into this world and that she weighed 3,460 pounds and came home at 5.45 pm. Yet another couple asked their friends and family to help them name their new boat, the one they bought with the thousands of dollars which they would have spent as tuition fees, had they had kids. What a nice cock-a-snook at the child brigade.



I have nothing against babies and toddlers. I did enjoy my own two when they were tiny babies. But I am thankful they are grown up now and I now belong to that group of people who don’t find other people’s children cute. This includes family. I enjoy being around adults and having adult conversations. And so, no, I don’t want to watch your prince or princess singing a nursery rhyme or watch him or her take their baby steps. People who flood the social media with such posts should come with a statutory warning: “new parent alert” or “over enthusiastic mom/dad alert.” Then others like me, can then decide whether to follow or unfollow the cute-kid stories.



It is just as normal and natural to not enjoy children, as much as it is to enjoy them. To each their own. But far as picking names go, I think it is far more exciting to pick names for a boat than for a kid.







(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books, the latest



being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



