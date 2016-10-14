Sex & the City: Go on a creative date

The whole of October, I am participating in something called ‘Inktober’. Every October, artists all over the world, create one drawing in pen and ink, after which they share it on their social media — G-plus, Tumblr, Blog, Instagram or any platform, which they frequent, with the hashtag, Inktober.



It was founded in 2009, by Jake Parker, an illustrator based in Utah, USA, whose body of work includes illustrations in many published books, and animation in movies such as Epic, Rio and Ice Age. He started Inktober to improve his drawing skills, and to form a good creative habit. The idea caught on, and today there are thousands of people benefitting from it, many even blogging about how it has changed their lives.



Parker asserts that you can post every other day, or post five drawings, once a week in case the challenge of one a day is too much. The idea is to keep it regular and consistent. There are prompts given for each day.



He says that the idea behind placing constraints —you can use only ink as a medium — is that it limits your options, and forces you to come up with something you can do within those boundaries, giving you lesser room to procrastinate. Also you do not waste time thinking and ideating about ‘what medium should I use’ and ‘what should I draw’ as these are already decided for you. Also, since there is a certain degree of accountability, by posting the picture on social media, one feels a bit pressured to continue with it, as everyone else is doing it.



There is no question of not being in the mood, not able to come up with something nice to draw or any other excuse which most of us are experts at conjuring up, when the task on hard is a bit difficult.



It set me thinking about what a wonderful idea this would be, if we applied the same to our long-term relationships. The Inktober prompts could be creatively adapted for date ideas, which are fun and do not cost much. The couple could commit to going on a one-hour date, every single day, for a whole month. Or they could do a five-hour date on the weekend, where they spend time together, doing something that is enjoyable.



With a little thought, one could adapt the Inktober prompts creatively to come up with zany and unusual date ideas. For example, in Inktober, one of the prompts is ‘Rock’. The couple listens to old rock records for an hour, and they dance in their living room. Another prompt is ‘Jump’ for which they go to a local sports store and use the Trampoline, or they go to the beach or park, and what they do is jump while the other clicks a picture, thus making a memory. It certainly would add an extra zing to the time spent together.



Any activity that you undertake — whether it is gardening, deciding to lose five kilos, finishing that art project which you have been meaning to get to, mowing the lawn or doing your bank reconciliation statements — all require a certain degree of commitment, in order to see results. You have to do it, regularly and sincerely, no matter whether you want to or not.



When it comes to relationships, especially marriages that involve children, in-laws and other species that go with the marital domain, the first thing that is discarded is the element of ‘fun’. Nobody makes a list in their marriage, where they write down ‘having fun’ as one of the priorities or tasks. Their to-do list would typically consist of reminders to pay the electricity bill, collect the dry-cleaning from the laundry, take the kids to their weekend activity and so on.



By making a creative dating list like the Inktober prompts, the couple commits to bringing back the lightness in their relationship. An unusual date every day, sure sounds like a great idea to give a fresh lease of life to a relationship which is beginning to sag under the weight of neglect and a certain taken-for-granted attitude.



Whether the couple chooses to share the pictures of their creative dates on the social media or not, is up to them. Personally, I would rather look at these pictures rather than the cloyingly annoying newly-wed pictures, where everyone comments saying that the pair is ‘made for each other’. The true test comes only when you have spent five years or more together.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books, the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



